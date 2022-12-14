Read full article on original website
nowuright
3d ago
I see people at a 4 way stop and all 4 cars sit there waiting for someone to go.Ridiculous!Be curtious but don't be a moron and please at least do the speed limit and not 5 to 10 under the posted limit
4
mark caulfield
3d ago
in see people running stop signs every day around and the police say they can't do anything about it
6
sunshine525
3d ago
No license, and caused an accident….. an accident is just that, an accident. I’m glad no one was seriously injured. But not having a valid license and causing the accident I hope something is done to keep him from driving until he is legal.
2
WBOC
Greenbackville Man Killed in Crash
STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash. According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in...
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
WMDT.com
Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Fatal Rollover Crash In Townsend
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday morning in Townsend. Officials said on December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:56 a.m., a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound on Old State Road in the area of Owensby Drive. For unknown reasons, the Buick drifted into the grass, east of the roadway, and back onto Old State Road. The vehicle then exited the west edge of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert, which caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver, a 53-year-old Middletown man was not wearing a seatbelt police said Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
Yahoo Sports
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
WMDT.com
Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
firststateupdate.com
One Bicyclists Dead, One Hospitalized After Dover Accident
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Dover man dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening. Corporal Ryan Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two bicyclists and a vehicle at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane. Officers responded to the area and located the 36-year-old victim in the roadway suffering injuries from the collision. Officers attempted to render aid, however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
WGMD Radio
DSP Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Millsboro
Delaware State Police were called to East Coast Liquors on Route 113 in Millsboro just before 10 Thursday night for a reported armed robbery. Their investigation showed that a suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is black and wore an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots. Anyone with information – contact Detective D. Yancer at 302-752-3791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Second Victim Who Succumbed To Injuries Suffered In Lewes Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as Irma Koch, 104, of Lewes, Delaware. Yesterday police identified the first victim who died in the accident as Carol Greblunas, 73, of Lewes,...
firststateupdate.com
Two Pedestrians Struck Along Route 13 In Dover
Just after 6:15, Tuesday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 in the area of Webbs Lane for reports of multiple pedestrians struck. First arriving ordered the road closed and confirmed that two patients were injured. One patient has been transported by ground to an area hospital. This will be...
Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway
DOVER, DE – Police in Dover are advising commuters to avoid the area of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane due to a serious motor vehicle crash. According to police, the crash caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway. Lanes are expected to be closed as police continue their investigation at the scene. The crash was reported at around 7:30 pm. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes until the investigation is complete. Local police and the Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on South DuPont Highway (Route 13) The post Serious crash shuts down traffic on South DuPont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
WGMD Radio
Dirt Bike-Related Thefts in Wicomico County
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury barrack are addressing a problem of dirt bike related thefts in Wicomico County. After troopers conducted an operation, they helped return three stolen dirt bikes to their owners. The investigation revealed that the individuals involved were using social media to sell stolen property. Also, troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to positively identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. If anyone has any information related to dirt bike thefts, please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. You can remain anonymous.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: A Crash West of Lewes Leaves 3 Injured & 2 Dead
UPDATED – 12/13/22 – 12pm – Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as 104 year old Irma Koch of Lewes. =============================================================. UPDATED – 12/12/22 – 12pm –...
