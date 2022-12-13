ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested

A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating a Tuesday night homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release. At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University. The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy