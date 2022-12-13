Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Fleeing, Firearms, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12142022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in Lawrence Landing shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to the Lawrence Landing shooting on Monday. No names have been released at this time. Police originally said that the shooting to place around 4:42 p.m. Police said that no additional...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Theft, and Commitment in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12132022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KTLO
Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested
A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
KATV
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
Little Rock Police Department officer’s favorable ruling in 2016 incident upheld in appeals court
The federal appeals court in St. Louis on Monday upheld the acquittal of a Little Rock Police Department officer in a 2021 jury trial.
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Police investigating shooting at Lawrence Landing in Faulkner County
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to reports, the scene is secured and officers do not believe there is a threat to the public. The details of this incident remain very limited but...
Little Rock police investigating a Tuesday night homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release. At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University. The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from […]
Hot Springs police officers named Officers of the Year
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday.
Police make arrest in connection to Friday hit-and-run in Sherwood
Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue
mysaline.com
Drugs, Burglary, and Intoxication in This Weekends Saline County Mugshots 12122022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
Faulkner Co. deputies investigating Monday shooting incident
Faulkner County deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened Monday afternoon in the Lawrence Landing area.
Man who hit and killed Sherwood cyclist in 2019 sentenced to 10 years in prison
The man who hit and killed a cyclist in Sherwood three years ago was sentenced to two decades in prison.
Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident
SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
Conway School Board members denounce news coverage, defend transparency in meeting
A Conway school board meeting Tuesday turned into a lecture on news coverage and community activism related to the district's anti-trans measures. Some community members said they were disappointed.
KATV
Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
Parents upset with Conway School District email policy change
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School Board has drawn the ire of parents and community members after changes were made to the district's email retention policy. Jessica Miller is one of those upset with the change. "I do love the district, I went to school there and I feel...
Comments / 0