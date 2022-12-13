ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Political power player for the former sheriff allowed unlimited access to facilities

By Emily Turner, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the access political power player Kent Stermon had to the Sheriff’s Office. Stermon was found dead last week amid a criminal investigation and less than a month after losing his access to JSO.

Action News Jax Investigates has now confirmed Stermon’s company, Total Military Management, had no official business with the Sheriff’s Office. We know Stermon had a personal relationship with former Sheriff Mike Williams. According to JSO “guests of the Sheriff” can have key card access to facilities.

That access was revoked five days before Sheriff T.K. Waters took office November 20, 2022. JSO has never explained why, but confirmed it is criminally investigating Stermon.

Stermon was the CEO of a local company that works with the military, but we confirmed “The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not have a contract, or do business with Total Military Management,” via a statement from JSO.

Yet, without official business, Stermon swiped his card 624 times since receiving it in January of 2017. He entered headquarters, the K9 facility and various substations across town. The Sheriff’s Office has not explained why beyond citing the previous administration for allowing the access.

We asked who else has that kind of access. JSO said there are multiple categories of non-employees that do, “it includes but is not limited to volunteers/interns, contractors, participants of JSO programs such as Sheriff’s Watch and Police Explorers, local, state, and federal partners, and guests of the Sheriff.”

JSO didn’t specify which category Stermon falls into, but we know he contributed to Williams campaign for sheriff. Williams also awarded him Citizen of the Year in 2016, though until recently court records show he lived in St. Johns County.

Jacksonville, FL
