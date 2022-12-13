Read full article on original website
Related
Happy 76th Birthday Patty Duke
Today is the 76th birthday of Patty Duke. There are so many films of hers that are incredible, so many very different films. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME: Patty Duke. OCCUPATION: Activist, Theater Actress,...
Happy 94th Birthday Philip K. Dick
Today is the 94th birthday of the science factor writer Philip K. Dick. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. REMAINS: Buried, Riverside Cemetery, Fort Morgan, CO. PEN NAMES: Richard Phillipps & Jack Dowland. BEST KNOWN FOR:...
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Forty-eight years ago today, the film The Towering Inferno premiered and went on to be the highest-grossing film of the 1974. I love 70s disaster movies, they are always so very stylish, have great soundtracks, and are jam-packed with famous faces. This is one of the best, you should watch it.
The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)
Sixty-seven years ago today, the film The Man with the Golden Arm premiered. The Academy Film Archive preserved The Man with the Golden Arm in 2005. In 2020, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.
