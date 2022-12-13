This is all bad: Netflix has cancelled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after one season. The well-received drama, based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, dropped its first eight-episode season on the streamer in October. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton confirmed Friday on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Barton’s statement followed an earlier tweet from The Imaginarium, the production company behind Bastard, which stated, “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained...

6 DAYS AGO