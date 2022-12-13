Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8 Trailer Sees Meemaw Bravely Standing Against Pastor Jeff, the Church
A new Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8 trailer is out, and it hints at Meemaw (Annie Potts) bravely going against what they call the main antagonist of the series, the church. Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8 will serve as the series’ half-season finale as the show goes on a holiday break. After the coopers have coped with their new normal, following (Montana Jordan) and Mandy’s (Emily Osment) pregnancy news, the church is back to terrorize them again.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
EW.com
Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo is back to reclaim her holiday movie crown in Violent Night
More than three decades after starring alongside Chevy Chase in the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas, Beverly D'Angelo can now be seen in what could be a holiday classic-in-the-making, the just-released Violent Night. So is the actress happy to be the Queen of Christmas Movies?. "I will take that," says...
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (December 15, 2022)? Episode details for Season 22, Episode 10
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (December 15, 2022)? NO. TV’s long-running crime procedural is on a winter hiatus and will return on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with an episode centered around Odelya Halevi‘s character, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. When a “horrific crime” occurs in the Big Apple, Samantha is asked to “take over” the prosecution because it resembles her sister’s case from years ago. Watch the Season 22, Episode 10 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.” Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always, the show’s six main cast...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Popculture
Tim Allen Reacts to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'Sad, Sad News'
Tim Allen is mourning the loss of Kirstie Alley. Alley, who starred alongside Allen in 1997's For Richer or Poorer, died Monday, Dec. 5 following a battle with cancer. She was 71. As news of her death broke, her former co-star joined the throngs of celebrities of fans who took to social media to pay tribute.
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — air date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
tvinsider.com
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Cancelled at Netflix After 1 Season
This is all bad: Netflix has cancelled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself after one season. The well-received drama, based on Sally Green’s YA novel Half Bad, dropped its first eight-episode season on the streamer in October. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton confirmed Friday on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Barton’s statement followed an earlier tweet from The Imaginarium, the production company behind Bastard, which stated, “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained...
Remembering Kirstie Alley Going Vulcan for ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’
Five years before she first pulled up a barstool on “Cheers,” Kirstie Alley made her big-screen debut in a role that couldn’t be more different than businesswoman Rebecca Howe on NBC’s beloved Boston-set sitcom. It involved a pair of pointy ears. Alley appeared as the Vulcan Lt. Saavik in 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and it was a role so beloved that fans wanted Paramount to bring it back for the next film. She had different ideas. But you can see why she made an impression: The movie opens with a simulation every potential Starfleet captain must endure as...
Time Out Global
Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series
We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
thecinemaholic.com
Echo 3 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
The action thriller series ‘Echo 3’ narrates a very authentic overview of the rift between North and South America. Created by Mark Boal, it follows the story of Prince (Michiel Huisman), Bambi (Luke Evans), and Amber (Jessica Ann Collins). While on a research expedition, guerilla troops kidnap Amber in Colombia. Prince and Bambi venture into an unknown country to save their loved one. The last episode witnessed Prince and Bambi recuperating while planning their next steps. ‘Echo 3’ Episode 5 recounts Amber’s experiences in the facility. Let’s explore the intricacies of the episode and comprehend the ending of Apple TV+ ‘Echo 3’ Episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!
The Pale Blue Eye — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first look and all about the Gothic horror mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is a Netflix horror starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall and Harry Lawtey.
