ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where are the stars of Netflix's 'Last Chance U: Basketball' now? Checking in with players from Season 1

By Jordan Greer
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Basketball NBA Injury Roundup: Which waiver-wire players to add in wake of Steph Curry news and other recent injuries

With over a third of the 2022 NBA season in the books, games are starting to take on more excitement and All-Star voting begins in a matter of days. But with the good often comes the bad — injuries to high-profile players have started to accumulate, causing roster-related headaches for countless fantasy managers. Today we will wade through the recent rash of injuries — including Steph Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bradley Beal — and guide you to some waiver-wire replacements for each star fantasy player.
INDIANA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Brock Purdy college career, revisited: Why did 49ers QB go to Iowa State over Alabama, others?

Brock Purdy realized a dream when he was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers spent the 262nd overall selection on Purdy with designs on making him the team's third-string quarterback and a potential backup of the future. Instead, Purdy has been called into starting action with both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured as the 49ers look to make a Super Bowl run.
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy