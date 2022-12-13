Where are the stars of Netflix's 'Last Chance U: Basketball' now? Checking in with players from Season 1

With over a third of the 2022 NBA season in the books, games are starting to take on more excitement and All-Star voting begins in a matter of days. But with the good often comes the bad — injuries to high-profile players have started to accumulate, causing roster-related headaches for countless fantasy managers. Today we will wade through the recent rash of injuries — including Steph Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Bradley Beal — and guide you to some waiver-wire replacements for each star fantasy player.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO