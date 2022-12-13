Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
Oregon Tech faculty turn to open source materials to save students more than $1.2 million in textbook costs
Dec. 7, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech faculty are partnering with Oregon Tech Library’s Open Educational Resources (OER) program to reduce student costs associated with textbook materials, and over the past three years have saved Oregon Tech students $1,216,866 in textbook costs. According to University Librarian...
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
Comments / 0