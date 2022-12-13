ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
myscience.org

Powering vocational education and training with technology

For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
Harvard Health

Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
HARVARD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy