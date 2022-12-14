Read full article on original website
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
Florida mom charged in 7-year-old’s death, didn’t get medical help in time, police say
Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter's death Friday.
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before shooting in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police hope a new video taken from an ATM could help with their investigation into a shooting over the summer that left nine hurt and sent crowds running for safety in downtown Orlando. Officers said the video footage taken from a camera near South Orange Avenue and...
Man shoots attacker from his vehicle in McDonald’s parking lot
BREVARD COUNTY, FL– Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man who reportedly attacked another man in a McDonald’s parking lot. The incident was reported on Dec. 11th at…
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
Florida man accused of 'brutal rape' of woman in Orlando escorted to jail, video shows
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday. "Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to...
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
Orlando Free Fall owners fight quarter-million dollar fine from state following 14-year-old's death
The owners of the Orlando Free Fall are fighting the quarter million dollars worth of fines levied against them by the state of Florida following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from St. Louis, fell from the Icon Park ride after slipping loose of his restraints. He later died of his injuries.
Florida deputies capture man who allegedly ‘brutally raped and mutilated’ woman
Florida deputies captured a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman last week.
Watch: Bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida man's front porch
A Florida man shared video of the moment his dinner was ruined by a hungry black bear that stole the Chick-fil-A delivery order from his front door.
Video shows street racers leading Florida deputies on chase, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after being accused of street racing and leading Orange County deputies on a chase, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they recently spotted two motorcyclists driving recklessly through the county near Michigan Ave. and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando. In video released by the agency, the motorcyclists come close to nearly hitting someone standing on a sidewalk while rounding a corner.
Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
Florida man accused of attacking female jogger writes letter asking judge for 'second chance'
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of attacking and biting a woman as she jogged along a Florida trail earlier this year is asking for a judge to give him "a second chance." According to court records, suspect William Stamper wrote a letter to Judge William Orth this...
‘It wasn’t supposed to happen’: Man accused of killing ex-roommate over PlayStation takes stand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation and other items got emotional on the witness stand, calling it self-defense and saying “It wasn’t supposed to happen.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Jake Bilotta is accused...
Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is...
