Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
WDBJ7.com

Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
Franklin News Post

Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase

Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity. About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours...
wvtf.org

Youngkin to call for income tax changes in budget proposal

Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to decrease the income tax burden for most people in Virginia, reducing the income tax rate in the top bracket from 5.75% to 5.5%. In an interview with Virginia Public Radio, Youngkin said reducing the income tax rate will help Virginia be more competitive with other states. "You know what the individual tax burden is in Tennessee? Zero. You know what it is in Florida? Zero. You know what it is in Texas? Zero. We've watched a Democrat-led North Carolina take down its tax rates for all North Carolinians. We are behind," he argued.
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
southarkansassun.com

$1,691 SNAP Benefits in Virginia Will Be Loaded on Friday

The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and a household can possibly receive an amount of $1,691 this Friday, Dec.16. Millions of Americans across the country rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their daily needs such as buying nutritious food. However, not all states expanded and extended this program to their residents.
Fairfax Times

MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye

If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna secures caboose, considers town Christmas tree

Gretna residents are enjoying the Christmas decorations this year, particularly the lighted snowflakes that line the length of Main Street, according to Mayor Keith Motley. “It’s been a hit, said Motley, adding that it mostly took a simple run to Sam’s Club to accomplish. “Cha-thing,” he said.
WSLS

George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WSLS

New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
southarkansassun.com

Emergency SNAP in Virginia Is Extended Up to December

Virginia has once again extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households that qualify. This program will help citizens across the state, especially those who have been struggling financially. The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that qualified households in the state will receive their SNAP benefits automatically on...
