FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
VA compensation payments to increase by nearly 9% in January
Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA compensation payments should see a nearly 9% boost in those payments starting with their January 2023 payment.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
Franklin News Post
Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase
Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity. About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours...
wvtf.org
Youngkin to call for income tax changes in budget proposal
Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to decrease the income tax burden for most people in Virginia, reducing the income tax rate in the top bracket from 5.75% to 5.5%. In an interview with Virginia Public Radio, Youngkin said reducing the income tax rate will help Virginia be more competitive with other states. "You know what the individual tax burden is in Tennessee? Zero. You know what it is in Florida? Zero. You know what it is in Texas? Zero. We've watched a Democrat-led North Carolina take down its tax rates for all North Carolinians. We are behind," he argued.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
southarkansassun.com
$1,691 SNAP Benefits in Virginia Will Be Loaded on Friday
The state of Virginia extended its SNAP benefits and a household can possibly receive an amount of $1,691 this Friday, Dec.16. Millions of Americans across the country rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to meet their daily needs such as buying nutritious food. However, not all states expanded and extended this program to their residents.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Corporation Commission hears public comments on Appalachian Power’s fuel rate increase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) heard from customers and Appalachian Power Company employees Wednesday about a recent fuel rate increase. Customers voiced their concerns about paying higher electric bills every month. AEP customers are paying about $20 more per month for their electricity. The SCC...
Fairfax Times
MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye
If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Governor Youngkin hopes to increase AFID grant funding in budget proposal
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - On December 17, 2012, Homestead Creamery became the first recipient of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund award. The grant allowed the creamery to undergo a $1.1 million expansion and upgrade, and created 20 full-time jobs. “I believe the results of the...
wfxrtv.com
New job opportunities coming to Montgomery County; FedEx facility opening in 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– To help with adding new jobs to Montgomery County, a brand new FedEx facility is opening in Falling Branch Corporate Park. The facility is a 251,000-square-foot distribution center located on 41 acres of land. “We’re always working and promoting ways to bring economic growth to Montgomery...
The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend
"This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model."
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna secures caboose, considers town Christmas tree
Gretna residents are enjoying the Christmas decorations this year, particularly the lighted snowflakes that line the length of Main Street, according to Mayor Keith Motley. “It’s been a hit, said Motley, adding that it mostly took a simple run to Sam’s Club to accomplish. “Cha-thing,” he said.
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WSLS
New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
southarkansassun.com
Emergency SNAP in Virginia Is Extended Up to December
Virginia has once again extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households that qualify. This program will help citizens across the state, especially those who have been struggling financially. The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that qualified households in the state will receive their SNAP benefits automatically on...
WTOV 9
After no pickups in weeks, trash piles up on Va. community's streets, attracting wildlife
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Trash is piling up on the streets of a community in Virginia after residents say no one has picked up the garbage since late November. WJLA spotted wildlife including squirrels and even turkey vultures picking at the trash in the large London Towne community of Centreville, and many bags have holes in them as a result.
