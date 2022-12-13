Read full article on original website
In Wake Of Shocking Dinner, Trump Says It's Jews Who Should Be 'Ashamed' For Disloyalty
Trump issued a startling first public message to the Jewish community since his Mar-a-Lago dinner with antisemitic Ye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate
A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol, spread by a world-famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people, is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence in a country already experiencing a sharp increase in antisemitism. Leaders of the Jewish community in the...
Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry
NEW YORK (AP) — Jewish Americans are closely following the recent upsurge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions with a mix of anxiety and resolve — along with a yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out against anti-Jewish hatred. New Yorker...
Candace Owens' Comments on Kanye, Hitler Resurface After 'Infowars'
Following West's antisemitic comments on "Infowars," Twitter users have dredged up Owens' previous post in which she defended him from Hitler comparisons.
What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?
The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter
Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013. Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Van Jones Apologizes To Jewish Community For Ye’s Anti-Semitism
The CNN host is trending after commenting on the “silence” of the Black community. Van Jones is speaking up against Ye’s recent antics and anti-semitic comments. The political commentator has publicly apologized to Jewish people on behalf of the Black community. Jones opened up about his thoughts...
Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
Republican Jewish Group Tells Conservatives: 'Enough Is Enough' With Kanye
On Thursday, the rapper claimed that he made antisemitism "popular" and gave praise to Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' InfoWars show.
New York Post Tears Into 'Con Artist' Donald Trump... Again
“Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us 1,438 times, and it may finally be too much," the previously pro-Trump tabloid wrote in an editorial.
MSNBC
The painful connective tissue between Jews in pre-war Germany and trans people in America
Two days after a gunman opened fire on people gathered for a drag show at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five people and injuring 19, Herschel Walker, Georgia Republican senatorial candidate, released an ad in which he appeared alongside a former college athlete who claimed she had been victimized by the inclusion of trans women in her sport.
Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism
Antisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlantic slave trade and worshiping the devil. And former U.S. President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that Jews must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for Israel “before it is too late” –...
Emhoff to host Jewish leaders for discussion of antisemitism
The White House roundtable on Wednesday follows a surge in anti-Jewish vitriol spread by a famous rapper, an NBA star and other prominent people.
White House, Doug Emhoff host antisemitism summit, warning the hatred is 'the death knell of democracy'
WASHINGTON — The White House convened top administration officials and Jewish leaders on Wednesday for a summit on antisemitism, which has spiked sharply in recent years — . Antisemitic violence, like the 2018 mass shooting at Pittsburghs’ Tree of Life synagogue, has been on the rise. The rapper Kanye West has been at the center of a weeks-long controversy engendered by his antisemitic screeds and threats; despite this, he was recently hosted at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. And online hate speech continues to proliferate, creating a tense environment for many American Jews and other communities.
Kanye West's Honorary Degree from School of the Art Institute of Chicago Rescinded Over 'Dangerous' Comments
"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist and dangerous statements," a statement reads In 2004, Kanye West released The College Dropout. Today, he's now without his honorary degree. After weeks of antisemitic remarks, Kanye West's degree from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago — which he was presented with in 2015 — has been rescinded by the prestigious art school. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Kanye West Demands That Jewish People To “Forgive Hitler”
Controversial music and fashion mogul Kanye West has ordered that Jewish people forgive Adolf Hitler, the German leader from the early 1900s who was credited with human extermination of over six million Jewish people across Europe. West stood his ground when talking about his admiration for Hitler with Proud Boys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye Denies The Holocaust, Calls Obama A “Jewish President”
Kanye’s appearance on Alex Jones was a disaster. Kanye found himself in a compromising position on Thursday as he appeared on Alex Jones’s InfoWars. Ye was joined by Nick Fuentes, who seems to be his best friend these days. As many of you already know, the appearance was a disaster, with Ye saying things like “I Like Hitler.”
Emhoff: 'I'm in pain right now' over rising antisemitism
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday that he is “in pain right now” over rising antisemitism in the United States but will keep speaking out against it and other forms of bigotry and hate for “as long as I have this microphone.” “There is an epidemic of hate facing our country. We’re seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts,” said Emhoff, who is Jewish. “Let me be clear: Words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them.” He said such attitudes are dangerous and must not be accepted. “We cannot normalize this. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts,” Emhoff said. “We must all, all of us, not stay silent.”
White House hosts Jewish leaders for talks on anti-Semitism 'epidemic'
The White House hosted Jewish leaders Wednesday to discuss what the Jewish husband of Vice President Kamala Harris called an epidemic of anti-Semitism in the United States. With Harris the first woman ever in the vice presidency, Emhoff is not only the first man to be in the spousal role, but also the first Jew.
We should fight anti-Semitism, not critics of Israel | Opinion
We are living at a time of rising instances of virulent anti-Semitism in the United States, endorsed by leading media and political figures. We have just witnessed the reticence of many top Republicans to condemn former President Donald Trump for consorting with rabid Jew haters. In these circumstances, it is natural that people of good will want to respond.
