Denna Shelton, 64, of Mayfield, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center. She is survived by one son, Kevin Shelton of Mayfield; one daughter, Angel Young of Tennessee; two brothers, William Shelton of Dayton Beach, Florida, and Randy Shelton of Mayfield; one sister, Sandra Fristoe of Wingo; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO