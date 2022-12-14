Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
No injuries following Northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
b969fm.com
Deer causes two trucks to collide in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that two people were hurt when their trucks collided Thursday morning after one of them hit a deer. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 6:41 a.m. on County Road 27 when Codey Shetley, of Auburn, hit a deer that ran into the northbound lane.
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
WOWO News
City of Fort Wayne to release body cam footage of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry says the city will release body camera footage of his arrest for OWI back on Oct. 8. The mayor gave a statement Friday at Citizens Square in response to the Indiana State Public Access Counselor opinion that the city violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to release the body camera footage and incident report.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs
The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
95.3 MNC
North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen
A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
WANE-TV
Police: 15-year-old in custody after threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Teen suspect faces felony charges regarding theft, kidnapping, vehicle pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult and faces multiple felony charges stemming from a Dec. 8 theft and police pursuit, according to court documents. Court documents say the suspect, Swa Hid, was riding his bicycle back home Dec. 8 when he...
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
WANE-TV
Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days
EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
