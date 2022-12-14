ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

No injuries following Northeast Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s Northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
ROCHESTER, IN
b969fm.com

Deer causes two trucks to collide in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that two people were hurt when their trucks collided Thursday morning after one of them hit a deer. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 6:41 a.m. on County Road 27 when Codey Shetley, of Auburn, hit a deer that ran into the northbound lane.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne to release body cam footage of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry says the city will release body camera footage of his arrest for OWI back on Oct. 8. The mayor gave a statement Friday at Citizens Square in response to the Indiana State Public Access Counselor opinion that the city violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to release the body camera footage and incident report.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne police welcomes three new K-9 dogs

The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony. The three dogs and their handlers completed a training course, culminating in this graduation ceremony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen

A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
GOSHEN, IN
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
95.3 MNC

Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School

In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire district consolidation approved by commissioners

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Commissioners approved the creation of four fire protection districts Friday in a move to provide more efficient services as emergency runs have tripled in areas outside of Fort Wayne. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been put into these,” said...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Docs: Eaton couple left 3 dogs outside without food, water for 4 days

EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home. According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery […]
EATON, IN

