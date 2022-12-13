Read full article on original website
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Validea's Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/19/2022
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology...
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
Four Corners (FCPT) Sells Ohio Asset, Focuses on Growth Scopes
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. As part of its strategic efforts, FCPT plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds. However, reflecting broader market concerns, shares of Four Corners were...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dillard's (DDS) Stock?
Investors in Dillard’s, Inc. DDS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $85 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Vivint, Caterpillar, Oracle in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second straight losing week last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Stocks have finally started to price in bad news, and are not...
Reasons to Add Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Your Portfolio
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is an electric utility that provides electricity services (wholesale or retail) in the state of Arizona through its subsidiaries. Pinnacle West enjoys strong economic conditions in its service territories and an expanding customer base is boosting demand for its services. Let’s focus on the factors...
Stock Market News for Dec 19, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower On Friday as market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory for third consecutive days. For the week, these indexes finished in red too.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/19/2022: MLCO, TSLA, DIS, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.2% recently. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) said Sunday that its Melco Resorts Macau subsidiary would invest 11.82 billion Macanese patacas...
FMC Corp (FMC) Up 20% in 6 Months: What's Behind the Rally?
Shares of FMC Corporation FMC have shot up 19.6% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 12.8% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Exploration segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low...
Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
India ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?
India’s stock market has hit a brake in 2022, thanks to rising rate worries in the United States. Still, iShares India 50 ETF INDY is off just 4.5% this year versus an 18.8% decline in the S&P 500 (as of Dec 16, 2022). The broader emerging market ETF iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM has lost about 22% so far this year.
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Financial Sector Update for 12/19/2022: JPM, TIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has reached an agreement to acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek fintech firm Viva Wallet for more than $800 million, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan Chase was climbing 0.3% recently. Trean Insurance Group (TIG) was declining 0.3% following strong gains on...
Auto Roundup: WGO's Q1 Earnings Beat, AN's $190M Buyout & More
Last week, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (“ACEA”) released data on passenger car registrations for November 2022. The European Union (“EU”) passenger vehicle market soared 16.3% last month to 829,527 units, marking the fourth straight month of growth this year. Registrations in Italy, Germany, Spain and France witnessed a year-over-year rise of 14.7%, 31.4%, 10.3% and 9.8%, respectively. During the first 11 months of 2022, new car registrations contracted 6.1% from the prior-year period, owing to declining registrations from January to July. During the first 11 months, all the major EU markets witnessed a decline in registrations, including Italy (11.6%), France (8.7%), Spain (4.4%) and Germany (2.4%).
Citigroup (C) to Shut Down China Consumer Banking Business
As part of its broader strategic actions, Citigroup C has announced plans to wind down its consumer banking business in China. The country was part of the 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Mexico that the company had identified in April 2021 to exit the retail franchise.
