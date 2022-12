HUDSON, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a person that attempted to break into a vehicle in Hudson. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, On Dec. 7 around 1:40 a.m., a suspect tried to enter a car in the Greengate Dr. area of Hudson. The suspect last seen wearing a dark color hoodie, black pants, gloves and a black mask. The suspect arrived in a small black car driven by someone else. After realizing the vehicle was locked, the driver drove eastbound with the suspect.

HUDSON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO