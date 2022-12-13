ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
Fox News

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
RadarOnline

'Can Barely Put A Sentence Together': MSNBC Host Joy Reid BLASTS Georgia's Republican Candidate Herschel Walker As Polls Close In State Runoff

MSNBC host Joy Reid called out Georgia's Republican candidate Herschel Walker as the polls were closing on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned. During a segment on The ReidOut, she praised Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and explained what she discovered after chatting with potential Black voters on a trip to Georgia, saying the word she heard the most was "representation." .@JoyAnnReid: "This is a great lesson for Republicans. The answer to solving your demographic problem is not to put forward a candidate like this of such low quality, it's an insult to Black people, and they felt insulted." #GeorgiaRunoff pic.twitter.com/3vcDTDN99r— The...
New York Post

New Black Panthers arm patrols near polling sites in Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock Georgia runoff

The New Black Panther Party planned on armed patrols near several polling sites in Georgia on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. “No one will come and touch, harm, threaten, do anything to any person walking into that voting booth to exercise that right,” organizer Khallida Ramla Bastet said at a press conference Monday. The New Black Panther Party, founded in 1989 in Dallas, Texas, is a black nationalist group that is not affiliated with the Black Panther Party founded by Bobby Seale and...
