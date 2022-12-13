MSNBC host Joy Reid called out Georgia's Republican candidate Herschel Walker as the polls were closing on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned. During a segment on The ReidOut, she praised Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and explained what she discovered after chatting with potential Black voters on a trip to Georgia, saying the word she heard the most was "representation." .@JoyAnnReid: "This is a great lesson for Republicans. The answer to solving your demographic problem is not to put forward a candidate like this of such low quality, it's an insult to Black people, and they felt insulted." #GeorgiaRunoff pic.twitter.com/3vcDTDN99r— The...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO