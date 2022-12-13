Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock, the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a run-off election for Senate. Discover: How Much Is Former NFL Player...
Joy Reid Calls Herschel Walker an ‘Insult’ to Black Voters: ‘Can Barely Put a Sentence Together’ (Video)
MSNBC host Joy Reid slammed Georgia’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Tuesday night as polls were closing in the state’s run-off between Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Reid, talking among a panel of anchors and analysts during the network’s coverage of the special election, discussed...
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
‘Countless Blacks’ In The South Speak Like Herschel Walker, White Writer Claims
Michael Tracey’s remark about Herschel Walker's accent is an insult to the “countless” Black people around the region. The post ‘Countless Blacks’ In The South Speak Like Herschel Walker, White Writer Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
What we learned in Georgia: Raphael Warnock made history, Herschel Walker sent a warning
Earlier this week, the people of Georgia spoke clearly. Overcoming a range of voter suppression tactics, Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election by defeating Republican Herschel Walker by 51 to 48 percent, a margin of almost 100,000 votes. That victory gives Democrats a 51-seat majority in the U.S. Senate, a net...
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff says the difference in competence between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is the 'most dramatic that I have ever seen in electoral politics'
"Senator Warnock is an asset to the nation," Ossoff told Insider about his fellow Georgian. "He has won universal respect across the aisle."
'Can Barely Put A Sentence Together': MSNBC Host Joy Reid BLASTS Georgia's Republican Candidate Herschel Walker As Polls Close In State Runoff
MSNBC host Joy Reid called out Georgia's Republican candidate Herschel Walker as the polls were closing on Tuesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned. During a segment on The ReidOut, she praised Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and explained what she discovered after chatting with potential Black voters on a trip to Georgia, saying the word she heard the most was "representation." .@JoyAnnReid: "This is a great lesson for Republicans. The answer to solving your demographic problem is not to put forward a candidate like this of such low quality, it's an insult to Black people, and they felt insulted." #GeorgiaRunoff pic.twitter.com/3vcDTDN99r— The...
White House: Biden stands by Georgia 'Jim Crow 2.0' after Democratic runoff win
The White House is standing by President Joe Biden's condemnation of Georgia's voting and election reforms as "Jim Crow 2.0," despite record turnout in the state's Senate runoff that cemented Democratic control of the chamber.
'A moment of extreme weakness for Trump:' Republican strategist on Georgia Senate runoff
Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell and former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun join Christiane Amanpour to discuss Senator Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff.
Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker to win reelection in Georgia Senate runoff race
ATLANTA — Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has won the state’s runoff election, according to the Associated Press, defeating Republican Herschel Walker in one of the fiercest campaigns of 2022 and giving Democrats a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate. “Thank you, Georgia. Thank you from the bottom...
The Political Power And Legacy Of Black Women Is Undefeated
We’re not new to this, we’re rooted in this.
New Black Panthers arm patrols near polling sites in Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock Georgia runoff
The New Black Panther Party planned on armed patrols near several polling sites in Georgia on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. “No one will come and touch, harm, threaten, do anything to any person walking into that voting booth to exercise that right,” organizer Khallida Ramla Bastet said at a press conference Monday. The New Black Panther Party, founded in 1989 in Dallas, Texas, is a black nationalist group that is not affiliated with the Black Panther Party founded by Bobby Seale and...
No TikTok? A State senator wants to ban the social media platform in Georgia
ATLANTA — A state senator wants to ban the social media app TikTok in Georgia, calling it malware produced by China. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jason Anavitarte, a Republican from Paulding County, posted his proposal in a statement on Facebook. “TikTok is malware...
