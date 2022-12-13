Read full article on original website
Good News For Rural Montana
(U.S. Senate) — Greater funding is coming for rural Montana communities. U.S. Senator Jon Tester recently announced that he secured about seven million dollars for rural development across Montana. The funding includes $6.9 million in loans and $615,299 in grants from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development. Senator...
Creating a “Business Friendly Climate”
By the close of the 2021 legislative session, the Montana Chamber was able to get four bills aimed at creating a better business climate signed into law. All four bills were focused on “Tort Reform.” According to lawyerzone.com the tort reform movement is a movement aimed at legally capping the total recovery or damages from a lawsuit against a business.
The Local Advantage
Local businesses may have unique advantages in facing one of Montana’s most prevalent economic problems. According to reports from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry Montana is experiencing a labor shortage. In October 2022 the Montana unemployment rate was only three percent. When so many people are employed, businesses can have a hard time finding new employees, but local businesses may have the remedy.
Potential Changes to Montana Legislature
Montanans can expect a potential change to the Block Management land access program. Currently landowners are paid to offset the cost of allowing hunters onto their land, but the limit that the landowners are able to be paid may soon change. At Tuesday’s Citizen Advisory Council Meeting in Havre the...
The Real Reason for the Teacher Shortage in Montana
A recent study revealed the real reason for the teacher shortage in Montana. According to a report from REL Northwest, educator shortages in Montana are being driven by school systems’ inability to recruit qualified candidates for open positions, not by high rates of teacher turnover, as in many other states. The study analyzed statewide administrative data from the school years 2016/17 and 2017/18.
Havre Businesses in a Labor Shortage
Montana businesses are facing a unique problem as the economy grows. In October 2022 the Montana unemployment rate was only three percent. When so many people are employed, businesses can have a hard time finding new employees. Some Havre businesses like the Best Western Hotel are struggling to hire employees...
A Different Meeting with Montana FWP
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) met with their citizens advisory council in Havre on Tuesday. Drew Henry the Region 6 Supervisor for FWP explains the citizens advisory council meeting. “The goal of the citizens advisory council is really they act as a sounding board for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks....
