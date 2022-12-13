Pharmacists have poured cold water on reported Government plans to draft them in for help during NHS strikes, with one branding it “categorically impossible” unless funding is increased.Senior chemist Fin McCaul said the sector was already facing a workforce crisis and could not be stretched to follow the plans without better investment.The proposals, reported in the Sunday Telegraph, would see pharmacists given permission to screen people for minor conditions and prescribe antibiotics to reduce demand for GP appointments.Under the plans, community pharmacies would be allowed to diagnose health problems such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and Strep A, according the paper.But...

11 DAYS AGO