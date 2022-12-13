Read full article on original website
Related
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
MedicalXpress
Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, new study finds
Children of nurses who identify as Republican are less likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccination compared with children of nurses who identify as Democrat, according to our recently published study in the Journal of Community Health. We surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in South Dakota in June and July of...
Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
Railroad workers could leave the industry after Congress forced through a contract that does not provide them any paid sick days, an exodus that would ripple through an economy reliant on freight railroads to transport goods. The exit of thousands of train conductors and engineers would be felt by major corporations and U.S. consumers alike.…
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Pharmacists pour cold water on ‘Government plans to use them during NHS strikes’
Pharmacists have poured cold water on reported Government plans to draft them in for help during NHS strikes, with one branding it “categorically impossible” unless funding is increased.Senior chemist Fin McCaul said the sector was already facing a workforce crisis and could not be stretched to follow the plans without better investment.The proposals, reported in the Sunday Telegraph, would see pharmacists given permission to screen people for minor conditions and prescribe antibiotics to reduce demand for GP appointments.Under the plans, community pharmacies would be allowed to diagnose health problems such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and Strep A, according the paper.But...
Co-Founders Design FDA-Approved Protective Gear for Muslim Women in Healthcare
Two healthcare workers are rewriting history for Muslim women in healthcare after discovering a line of hygienic hijabs to protect them in hospital settings. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam served on the frontlines during the onset of Covid-19 when they found it difficult to find personal protective equipment (PPE) that would keep them safe from being exposed to the virus.
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
khn.org
More States to Consider Extending Postpartum Medicaid Coverage Beyond Two Months
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Montana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Mississippi — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing covid-19 public health emergency. But...
Safety Advocates release roadway safety recommendations
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) joined Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety and other safety leaders to release the 2023 Roadmap to Safety report outlining ways to reduce deaths and injuries on U.S. roads. The advocates hope the report will serve as a guide for state legislatures, Congress, and the U.S. Department […] The post Safety Advocates release roadway safety recommendations appeared first on Transportation Today.
MedicalXpress
New research-backed tools ready to support parents in navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a series of new information tools to help parents with questions about their children and COVID-19. The three videos and three interactive infographics cover caring for a child with COVID-19, vaccinating children against the virus and re-socializing children as they return to more activities.
docwirenews.com
Black Nurses Provide Insight Into Culturally Specific Perinatal Health Care
In an article published in the Journal of Transcultural Nursing, Black nurses revealed the benefits and difficulties related to providing culturally specific perinatal health care. “Black perinatal health [care] workers are part of a tradition of Black people fighting for the well-being of Black communities,” the authors wrote. Investigators...
Harvard Health
New toolkit to help clinics care for patients during climate shocks
The Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics toolkit offers a host of resources for community health centers and free clinics across the U.S., including clinical guidance, how to develop action plans and alert systems, tip sheets for patients, checklists for clinic staff, and materials to protect patients with certain health conditions from extreme heat.
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
MPs back new sanctions against parents failing to meet child support obligations
Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs.The Child Support (Enforcement) Bill received an unopposed second reading and work and pensions minister Mims Davies confirmed the Government would support the proposals.Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie, who sponsored the Private Member’s Bill, explained how it would repeal the need for court orders to carry out serious punishments for payment arrears.The Stroud MP told the Commons: “Under current legislation the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) must apply to the magistrates or the sheriff courts to obtain a liability order before the enforcement powers, such as instructing...
Comments / 0