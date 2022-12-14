Read full article on original website
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
Mysuncoast.com
Strong storm damages parts of North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There were some scary moments from a storm Thursday afternoon for people who live and work near Sumter Boulevard in North Port. “We heard a big bang, sounded like an explosion,” said Bill Gunnin, Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
University of Florida
Water restrictions across Sarasota County
Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Severe storms hit St. Pete downing trees, knocking power
Pinellas County first responders are working to clear debris from homes and community buildings in the wake of severe thunderstorms that hit much of the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
Mysuncoast.com
South Jetty closed due to incoming weather
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty asphalt walkway today, Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the weather moving through the area bringing strong winds. Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
Tornado watch ends in Tampa Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman found Dec. 10 floating in the Gulf off Egmont Key has been identified as a Tampa Bay woman missing since Dec. 5. FBI investigators say the body of 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland was found by fishermen 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County. The body was wrapped in bedding in a plastic trash bag.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
fox13news.com
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
Longboat Observer
City's 2023 legislative priorities include $5M for infrastructure
The Sarasota City Commission received and approved a report for 2023 legislative priorities and state appropriations that includes $1 million for Lido Beach renourishment. During its Dec. 4 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission was briefed by staff on the state legislative priorities for the city for 2023. The report, submitted for commission approval, included state appropriations for city projects totaling $5 million.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Weather Day as heavy storms blow through the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A line of heave storms pounded the Suncoast Thursday, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Gusty winds out of the southwest made for challenging driving for high profile vehicles and motorcycles today. The winds will also drive high moisture content air into the Suncoast, causing dew...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Longboat Observer
Lights and sights around Sarasota
A bit of whimsy combines with white-light restraint at the entrance gate to a property in the 4400 block of Bayshore Road in the Indian Beach area. A passer-by could easily read by the light from the decorations on Habana Drive. Front one end of the corner lot to the other, white lights glisten.
Longboat Observer
Roundabout plans progress for Lorraine Road and Players Drive
Plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Lorraine Road and Players Drive in Lakewood Ranch are moving forward. Following a unanimous decision Dec. 6 by Manatee County commissioners to fund design costs, the concept will be developed in detail. Originally, a traffic signal was planned at that intersection with a budget of $1,730,000.
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda is looking for volunteers for their canal clean-up. As the city continues their efforts to clean as much debris as they can before the end of the year.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
