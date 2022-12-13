ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Custody in Prisoner Exchange With U.S.

Brittney Griner has been freed from Russian custody as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. As first reported by CBS News early Thursday, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap that also saw the U.S. releasing Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer. The swap is said to have taken place in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with negotiations having led to President Biden’s approval over the last week.
Margaret Minnicks

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and everyone is not happy about it

Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment Thursday, December 8, 2022, after the United States and Russian officials successfully negotiated a prisoner swap. Griner spent 294 days in captivity, following her February arrest for possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. A Russian court found her guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined $16,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy