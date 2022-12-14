In 1851 Daniel Kilgore of Cadiz became the first president of the Steubenville and Indiana Railroad. The citizens of the townships served subscribed chiefly to the stock that paid for the eight-mile branch from Cadiz-to-Cadiz Junction. This locally financed Cadiz Branch met the main line of the PCC and St. Louis Division of the Pennsylvania Railroad at Cadiz Junction. On June 12, 1854, the first train operated, running from Steubenville to Cadiz. February 14, 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural train stopped in Cadiz Junction on his way to Washington, DC, for his inauguration. James Cady served breakfast to Mr. Lincoln and his family while hundreds of the area’s citizens gathered to pay their respects to “The Man who was to Preserve the Union.” When Lincoln went to board the train to go on to Steubenville, the crowd yelled, “Speech!” “Speech!” their voices echoing through the valley. Mr. Lincoln told them he was too full for utterance and stood waving at the crowd, bidding them adieu as the train moved on. (The train moved on from Steubenville to Pittsburgh – it could not go through Wheeling, VA, because Virginia was part of the South. West Virginia broke away from the South and became a state on June 20, 1863.) Picture from the Harrison County Historical Society. Info from the Harrison Co OH Sesquicentennial Celebration 1813-1963 and the files of the HCHS.

