Yahoo Sports
Thursday's Results: Ellet tops Firestone in girls basketball; Wadsworth bowling teams win
ELLET (7-1, 4-0): Holmes 8-1-17, Shaw 3-0-7, Knight 3-1-8, Parks 2-1-5, Wenzel 3-3-9, Tavares 0-1-1, Moore 3-1-7, Knaff 3-0-7. Totals: 25 8-14 61. FIRESTONE: Smith 2-6-11, Whiting 0-1-1, Mullins 8-7-23, Stallworth 2-0-4, McCarty 0-0-0. Totals: 12 14-24-39. Ellet - 15 - 20 - 9 - 17 — 61 Firestone...
Pizza Marketplace
Romeo's Pizza opens in Millersburg, Ohio
Romeo's Pizza has opened in Millersburg, Ohio, according to a press release. "We chose Millersburg specifically as our next Ohio town and are excited that we've been welcomed to the area so enthusiastically," Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo's Pizza, said in the press release. Romeo's Pizza has corporate headquarters based...
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WHIZ
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
WHIZ
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE,OH – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield
MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
Harrison News-Herald
Look at the past: Train on the Cadiz Branch circa 1869
In 1851 Daniel Kilgore of Cadiz became the first president of the Steubenville and Indiana Railroad. The citizens of the townships served subscribed chiefly to the stock that paid for the eight-mile branch from Cadiz-to-Cadiz Junction. This locally financed Cadiz Branch met the main line of the PCC and St. Louis Division of the Pennsylvania Railroad at Cadiz Junction. On June 12, 1854, the first train operated, running from Steubenville to Cadiz. February 14, 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural train stopped in Cadiz Junction on his way to Washington, DC, for his inauguration. James Cady served breakfast to Mr. Lincoln and his family while hundreds of the area’s citizens gathered to pay their respects to “The Man who was to Preserve the Union.” When Lincoln went to board the train to go on to Steubenville, the crowd yelled, “Speech!” “Speech!” their voices echoing through the valley. Mr. Lincoln told them he was too full for utterance and stood waving at the crowd, bidding them adieu as the train moved on. (The train moved on from Steubenville to Pittsburgh – it could not go through Wheeling, VA, because Virginia was part of the South. West Virginia broke away from the South and became a state on June 20, 1863.) Picture from the Harrison County Historical Society. Info from the Harrison Co OH Sesquicentennial Celebration 1813-1963 and the files of the HCHS.
ocj.com
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
NBC4 Columbus
Spec distribution facility completed at growing Cubes at Etna 70 development
ETNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Illinois-based company has completed a 1.1-million-square-foot building at a growing industrial development east of Columbus. Contegra Construction Co. announced in a press release that it recently finished a speculative distribution facility at Cubes at Etna 70, which is a 289-acre master-planned development located at 9800 Schuster Way in Licking County. The development, off State Route 310 and Interstate 70, is about 20 minutes from downtown Columbus in the unincorporated community of Etna.
Ohio bill to honor Sheriff Abdalla heads to Governors desk
State Representative Ron Ferguson’s (R-Wintersville) legislation designating a portion of State Route 7 in Jefferson County in honor of Sheriff Fred Abdalla today passed the Ohio House and Senate as part of Substitute House Bill 578. Sheriff Abdalla had a long and accomplished career in public service. A decorated U.S. Army Veteran, he served 2 […]
Driver killed in early morning crash on Ohio I-70
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning. The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the […]
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
Grandpa and grandma of iconic Grandpa's Cheesebarn die within days of each other
There has been an outpour of support following the deaths of the fixtures of the family business: Paul Baum, the "grandpa" in Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, and his wife, Vera Baum.
Woman survives fiery crash on I-71 thanks to the help of strangers
A woman survived a fiery crash thanks to highway “saviors," the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
