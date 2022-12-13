ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Ice Skating Update

Klapprich field will likely be flooded late this week, and Margaret Circle Park the week of December 19. Please note that the ice will not be completely frozen until there are consistent freezing day-time temperatures. Once flooded and frozen, the Parks Department still has work to do to prepare the rinks for public use.
