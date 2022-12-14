Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
T-Mobile has always been incredibly generous with its streaming-addicted customers, routinely throwing Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount Plus, Tidal, and at one point, Quibi freebies at pretty much everyone on its network with few to no strings attached. With the season of giving upon us, it should come as no surprise...
nexttv.com
Peacock Becomes DirecTV's Latest Integration as Operator Belatedly Adopts the Ol' 'Aggregator of Aggregators' Strategy
Nearly half a decade ago, Comcast stopped fighting Netflix and invited it on its X1 platform with its so-called "aggregator of aggregators" strategy. Now, with half a million customers reportedly walking out the door each quarter, DirecTV seems to be following the same recipe. The pay TV company has integrated NBCUniversal's Peacock into its DirecTV Stream UX and is offering the "Premium" partially ad-supported tier of the streaming service for $2.99 a month, 40% off the regular $4.99-a-month price.
TechCrunch
Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices
According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bosch Season 6 Free Online
Best sites to watch Bosch - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bosch online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bosch on this page.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney+ Ad Tier NOT Available On Roku Devices
Disney+ just launched ads on the streaming service, which has brought about some pricing changes. Disney+ was one of the last streaming services without a tier that included ads, but now it’s here. There are Basic and Premium tiers, and the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ as well. But, there is one MAJOR problem with these new Disney+ options.
Disney+ rolls out ad-supported tier to better compete with Netflix
In brief: The ad supported tier for Disney+ has arrived and there are a couple of changes that new and existing subscribers will want to take note of. The new tier is called Disney+ Basic and it is priced at $7.99 per month. With it, you'll get access to the same library of content that's available through higher-priced tiers including more than 300 titles in 4K UHD and HDR. The ad-supported plan also enables users to watch on up to four screens at no extra cost.
Engadget
Disney+ launches $8 ad-supported plan, raises price on ad-free streaming
If you want to keep using at the same price you've been paying each month , you'll need to put up with some ads starting today. The Disney+ Basic plan is now live and it costs $8 per month. To keep using the streaming service without ads, you'll need to pay $11 per month, which marks an increase of $3. That's now called the Premium plan and an annual membership costs $110.
Discovery+ catches up to the competition with offline access
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are almost too many streaming apps to choose from, but most of them offer pretty similar functionality. You may prefer catching up on the best Netflix original series or your favorite creator’s latest vlog on YouTube, but all the well-established streaming services share one common feature — the ability to download content to your device, for offline viewing. Discovery+ may be rather late to the party, but now it's finally giving users in the US the ability to download shows to watch later.
CNET
Free Over-the-Air TV Is Getting Even Better
Cutting the cable cord is easier than ever, thanks to the growing options of NextGen TV. Sports, local news, network TV shows and more, all for free. An inexpensive antenna is all you'll need to get get ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations in most major cities across the country. Over-the-air TV, aka the way most Americans got their TV for most of the latter half of the 20th century, has gotten a huge upgrade.
Black Friday Streaming Deal: Get a Year of Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports, Hulu has become the ultimate streamer for original titles you can’t watch anywhere else, from the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale to The Kardashians. Buy Hulu Subscription $1.99/Month Unlike some streaming services, however, Hulu has set itself apart from the competition by offering a free trial, letting you test-drive the platform for 30 days before starting your monthly subscription. But if...
iheart.com
Distillery Live Streaming Whiskey Aging... Yay or Yawn?
Distillery Live Streams Whiskey Aging An Ohio distillery is offering customers the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. Interested parties will pay $149 to subscribe to Hayner’s Whiskey Webcam: $139 at first, and then another $10 in four to six years to get your bottle. You’ll also get a sample every year to try, 24/7 access to the webcam and other gifts. According to Hayner, the camera is sealed inside a port on the top of the barrel and LED lights are used to illuminate the inside without emitting UV rays that could be harmful to the whiskey.
TechCrunch
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
