BREAKING: Another defensive starter enters the portal
Just when you think things are starting to calm down in the transfer portal, it flares back up again. According to a source, West Virginia's starting nose tackle Jordan Jefferson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jefferson arrived in Morgantown in 2019 as one of the first true commits for...
Report: WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell takes a new job
West Virginia's experiment with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is over after just one season. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Harrell will take the same position at Purdue, working under new Boilermarker Head Coach Ryan Walters. Earlier in the day, Boiler Sports Report's Mick Walker had put Harrell's name out there as a possibility for the position.
Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal
West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
