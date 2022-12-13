Read full article on original website
1968 Corvette 427 Found In A Barn After 40 Years
The interesting story of a 1968 Chevy Corvette C3 began in 1974 when its owner, Big Block Mike, got into a heated controversy with the police. Due to an arrest warrant, Mike had to hide the car for more than four decades. The Red Corvette was eventually found in a barn and was documented by Junkyard Life on YouTube.
gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray Leak Shows Exterior, Interior Photos
There has been much speculation surrounding the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, with enthusiasts and prospective buyers itching to learn more about upcoming C8 variant. Now, GM Authority has learned what the future Corvette Hybrid will look like, as well as new exterior paint jobs and interior colorways. In photos submitted to...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer GCW Alert System
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD introduces a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy duty pickup that brings a bevy of exterior enhancements, an overhauled cockpit, and upgraded technology. One new feature is called GCW Alert, a system that measures gross combination weight while trailering. GCW Alert is a new trailering aid...
fordauthority.com
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Redesign Could Include Coupe Model
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a big hit for The Blue Oval, which has already produced 150,000 units of the EV crossover since its launch for the 2021 model year. However, we already know that a next-generation model is in the works that will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that the Mach-E will share with other future all-electric models. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that the next-gen Mach-E is expected to launch in 2026, but that isn’t the most interesting part of this report – rather, it also lists a 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E coupe joining the lineup as well.
MySanAntonio
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC...
