The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a big hit for The Blue Oval, which has already produced 150,000 units of the EV crossover since its launch for the 2021 model year. However, we already know that a next-generation model is in the works that will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that the Mach-E will share with other future all-electric models. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that the next-gen Mach-E is expected to launch in 2026, but that isn’t the most interesting part of this report – rather, it also lists a 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E coupe joining the lineup as well.

7 DAYS AGO