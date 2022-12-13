ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Top 20 New SUVs That Will Go Over 200K Miles - Subaru Has Only One Model

Which automaker makes the longest-lasting cars? According to a new report from iSeeCars, they picked the top twenty new SUVs that will go over 200,000 miles. There's only one Subaru model that made the list. Check out the best SUVs here. Does Subaru make the longest-lasting cars? According to a...
REVIEW: 2023 Nissan Kicks SR Is An Outstanding Value

This week, I bring you the 2023 Nissan Kicks, a fuel-efficient subcompact crossover SUV that has a starting price of $20,290. This is the top-of-the-line SR model, but you can step down to the S, or the SV, which are less expensive than my test review.. Exterior. I like the...
5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News

Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC...

