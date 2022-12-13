Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
wfmynews2.com
Woman arrested for hiding body of adopted 10-year-old son, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been over half a decade since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson went missing. His remains were found in 2018, but the case seemed to have gone quiet. On Monday, Buckeye police said that they have finally made an arrest. Jesse's adopted mother, Crystal Wilson, was arrested at...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
alachuachronicle.com
Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Burning body found in woods had gunshot wound, Fulton County medical examiner says
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning was officially ruled a homicide by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. On Tuesday morning, someone called the police about a body lying in a wood area near a neighborhood on Old Gordon Road and Collier Road Drive.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
WCJB
One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop
CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
Felon arrested after attempting to kidnap mother from Marietta Kroger parking lot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon was arrested after he attempted to abduct a mother at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Marietta Kroger earlier this month. The incident happened on Dec. 6 around 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Powers Ferry Place, according to warrants. Channel...
YSL, Slaughter gang members found guilty of robbing, killing 39-year-old father of 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men will now spend the rest of their natural days behind bars after committing a deadly armed robbery at a gas station in DeKalb County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, a DeKalb County jury found two known...
Rapper Gunna giving families $100K for Christmas days after being released from jail
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Just days after pleading guilty and being released from jail, Atlanta rapper Gunna is giving $100,000 away to metro Atlanta families. On Wednesday, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Early morning shooting on Brockett Road in DeKalb leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another one is injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. According to Clarkston Police Department, they were called to investigate a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brockett Road. Upon arrival, they...
GSP: man killed in Hall County motorcycle crash was fleeing State Troopers
A motorcyclist died in a crash after running from a Hall County deputy, and Georgia State Patrol trooper officials said. GSP said on Dec. 10, the deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on I-985 near mile marker 12 for traffic-related offenses. The motorcyclist was identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Wayne Burney...
Dog found tortured in Hall Co recovers and is ready for adoption
The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia says a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
accesswdun.com
Authorities seeking driver who ran from fatal Barrow County crash
Barrow County authorities are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the wreck was on Ga. 211 at Old Thompson Mill Road in the north end of the county. The crash involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck and another unknown vehicle.
4 injured, including teen ejected from van, in head-on collision in Marietta
A head-on collision in Marietta on Monday morning sent four people to the hospital, including a child who was ejected from a minivan and a second child who remained inside, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
