ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop

CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
CLARKSTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities seeking driver who ran from fatal Barrow County crash

Barrow County authorities are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the wreck was on Ga. 211 at Old Thompson Mill Road in the north end of the county. The crash involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck and another unknown vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy