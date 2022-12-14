ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key

By Adam Hughes
Longboat Observer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation

While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown

Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
SARASOTA, FL
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Real Estate Experts Weigh in on 2022 and Look Forward to 2023

Soaring interest and homeowners' insurance rates, inflation, Hurricane Ian, pandemic effects still interrupting supply chains and labor, a flood of new neighbors, an affordable housing crisis and a war in Ukraine. To put it mildly, this year has been a roller coaster—and the local real estate market had a front seat.
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept

Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path

A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
SARASOTA, FL
University of Florida

Water restrictions across Sarasota County

Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa

Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy