Top residential real estate sales for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 34th fastest-growing metro in the nation
While global population has topped 8 billion, just 11 years after surpassing 7 billion, the U.S. is among some countries experiencing a slowing in population growth. Currently at 0.1%, it’s the slowest growth on record. In the wake of COVID-19, though, it is not surprising that most metropolitan statistical...
Fortuna Bakery & Cafe Announces 10-Unit Expansion, mid-2023
The Orlando-based company will open three spots in Davenport, Orlando, and Winter Park next January, before setting its sights on Tampa, Lakeland, and beyond.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Real Estate Experts Weigh in on 2022 and Look Forward to 2023
Soaring interest and homeowners' insurance rates, inflation, Hurricane Ian, pandemic effects still interrupting supply chains and labor, a flood of new neighbors, an affordable housing crisis and a war in Ukraine. To put it mildly, this year has been a roller coaster—and the local real estate market had a front seat.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
businessobserverfl.com
Chef returns home to Tampa with modern Chinese concept
Richard Hales promised his mother he'd return to Tampa to open his own restaurant. Just 25 years later, he's finally fulfilled that promise. Key takeaway: With 25 years of experience, chef Richard Hales has returned home with what he believes is his best restaurant yet. Core challenge: Unplanned surprises like...
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks
Ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.
fox13news.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path
A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
First Coast News
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
University of Florida
Water restrictions across Sarasota County
Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
businessobserverfl.com
Rapidly growing ‘Uber for nurses’ moves to larger HQ in Tampa
Gale Healthcare Solutions, whose signature product is a mobile app called Gale — the name is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who’s widely considered the progenitor of modern nursing — has moved to a new headquarters facility at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, next to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Comments / 0