Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective
In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash that killed […]
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Why were we kicked out with no explanation,” Rodrick Walker asked. That’s the question Walker wants answered. He says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Walker says at around 11:30 p.m.,...
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and […]
Greenfield murder featured in upcoming episode of A&E true crime series
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A murder that rocked a Greenfield neighborhood in 2016 will be featured in an upcoming episode of "Interrogation Raw," a new series on A&E that explores interesting interrogations and hears from investigators who had to race against the clock to break their cases. The episode, being...
Manufacturer to invest $75M in EV battery component plant in Indiana
(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by...
Anderson man claims he didn’t mean to kill 66-year-old; punched him twice in nose
ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Jacob Fite reportedly admitted to punching 66-year-old Jerry Gray twice in the nose but claimed that he hadn’t meant to kill the man. Jacob Fite, 34, of Anderson was arrested on Dec. 8 and faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Fite told […]
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols
The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
Sheriff’s Suit
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is suing the state of Indiana over officer training. The Department has filed suit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, arguing that ITLB refuses to train sheriff’s deputies. More specifically, the complaint goes to de-escalation training which lawmakers mandated back in 2021.
Frankfort City Councilman Takes Shot at former Mayor for Social Media Post
Frankfort City Councilman Mike Brite is in his first term as a member of the city council. During Monday night’s council meeting, Brite made a comment about his displeasure with former Mayor Chris McBarnes regarding comments he made on social media regarding city leadership and the upcoming election that is coming up in May.
