WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
World Cup Final preview
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly preview the World Cup Final between Argentina and France, and Pauly gets a new refrigerator delivered. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!. Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or...
Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?
With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
Everton Under-21s solid Papa John’s campaign comes to an end
While World Cup fans were watching the semi-finals, some 4,000 miles away on a frosty night in Lincolnshire, Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21’s came up against a team of experienced League One professionals at one of the Football League’s oldest clubs. That’s quite a contrast in venues and stakes but the young Blues have been playing high quality football themselves recently and the prospect of making further progress against Lincoln City in the Papa John’s Trophy was the only thing on the mind of the 11 players who took to the very fast pitch wearing the blue of Everton.
Scan suggests Richarlison to miss 5-6 weeks with hamstring injury
Tottenham fans have been sweating the scan of Richarlison’s hamstring after he injured himself in the warmup ahead of Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia. You’ll recall that Richarlison went on to play 84 minutes in that match before returning to London. It’s not good news....
Klopp Talk: ‘There’s A Chance’ World Cup Players Feature Against City
Liverpool wrapped up their mid-season break training camp yesterday with a friendly against AC Milan that they won 3-1. Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke with the media about the training camp, and confirmed that some of the Liverpool players that played in the World Cup could feature in the clash with Manchester City on Thursday.
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool To Offload Naby Keita In January
When Naby Keita landed at Anfield in 2018, the future was bright, the sky was the limit, and the legendary Liverpool no. 8 shirt worn previously by Reds great Steven Gerrard appeared safe on the Guinean’s shoulders. Now, nearly five years on from that moment, it is a case...
Harvey Elliott on His Season So Far — and on What’s to Come
Prior to Liverpool’s friendly against AC Milan today, Harvey Elliott spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about a number of things, but especially his thoughts on the season so far. Elliott has already made a major impact for the Reds this season, but hasn’t had much time to reflect in the midst of it all:
Brilliant Blues Scalp Spurs | Everton Women end 2022 with a flourish
Gio Queiroz’s superb strike deep in stoppage time capped off a brilliant night for Everton Women, who comprehensively ended a three-game WSL losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were in front as early as the ninth minute through Katja Snoeijs, before Jess Park...
Birmingham City 3-2 Reading: Too Little, Two Late
The second game after the World Cup break, the first one away. The Royals visited St Andrew’s for a Friday night televised match against Birmingham City. After beating Coventry City at the SCL six days before with a tight 1-0 win, Paul Ince made four changes. As expected Tom...
Another lost season for Tino Anjorin after ‘significant’ ankle injury, surgery
After just 437 minutes of football across his two loan spells last season, Tino Anjorin’s current season could be over after just 479, after the 21-year-old forward underwent ankle surgery this week and has, at least for now but perhaps for the rest of the season, returned to Chelsea from his loan at Huddersfield Town.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, December 16
The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s Bowl season!. What is Bowl season, you say? Well, it’s an American thing where these semi-professional American Football teams (playing for universities) compete for dozens of trophies. And many of these Bowls have sponsored names - how else would they get their $$ ?
Match Preview: Hull City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(21st) Hull City v Sunderland (11th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Armando Broja determined to come back stronger from devastating ACL injury
Chelsea have confirmed earlier reports that Armando Broja will need surgery on the ACL rupture he suffered in our friendly match against Aston Villa over the weekend, and will thus miss the rest of the 2022-23 season — at least. It’s obviously a devastating blow for the 21-year-old striker,...
A bit of fun, a bit of drama as Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at 2022 World Cup
The third-place game is a bit of a meaningless exercise, especially after three-weeks of ultimate drama that is the rest of the World Cup, but that lack of pressure and occasion can often lead to high-scoring, high-fun affairs. And this year’s third-place game was no different, certainly early on, with...
97 Corners an counting…
Sunderland have been prolific in front of goal this season, an impressive feat considering the side was without a recognised striker for over 30% of the campaign thus far. With the talismanic Ross Stewart having sustained a well-documented long-term injury, that has kept him out of action since Middlesbrough in early September, as well as a 6-week lay-off for loanee, Ellis Simms, our penchant for being able to stick the ball in the back of the net, has shown no sign of slowing down.
Chelsea monitoring Vitor Roque after Real Madrid agree Endrick transfer — report
Real Madrid have agreed to sign 16-year-old (16!) Endrick form Palmeiras for a near-Brazilian record €72m, with the Palmeiras youngster set to actually join in July 2024 when he will come of legal age. (This transfer is second only to Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, which may have cost as much as €83m.)
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton take part in behind-closed-doors friendly, Davies talks future
Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]. Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]. It seems like linked target Matheus...
Manchester City Rumours: Updates on Gvardiol, Fernandez, Saka and Bellingham
Silly season is a year round dilemma and now we have much spinning on how Manchester City will approach the new window this upcoming summer. Guardiola and leadership have all but said January will be a quiet month so we already have much swirling about the next window. Let;s dive...
