Europe is in red, waiting for Powell. Oil Gains Over 2% – Markets in a Minute
Euribor prices rose three months to a new high since February 2009. Today, Euribor prices rose to three and six months, in the shortest period to a new maximum since February 2009, and fell to 12 months compared to Tuesday. The six-month Euribor, which is the most used in Portugal...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Norwegian Economy | This is what the newspapers wrote about the economy on Thursday, December 15th
A pre-Christmas gift for Norwegian motorists – there will be queues here (electronic newspaper) Circle K with a large pre-Christmas present for motorists. The government will abolish the fuel tax from January 1 (electronic newspaper) The fuel tax will be removed from the new year, which will lead to...
Do you have a diesel car? Take advantage and stock up this week
The price of diesel will rise starting Monday, while the liter of petrol will remain practically unchanged. A source in the market told CNN Portugal that the price of diesel should rise at a rate of seven cents per liter, starting next Monday, and that the price of gasoline should decrease by about half a cent per liter, based on the price of oil and refined products in international markets.
Lagarde says interest rates will rise dramatically. Inflation is still very high – the markets
Interest rates in the eurozone are far from over. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said interest rates will continue to rise “significantly” to stem price hikes, in remarks at the post-governing council press conference. “We expect to go up [as taxas de juro] Much more than that...
There are three days of red tide in Europe. Low Oil Prices, High Interest Rates – Markets in a Minute
Six- and 12-month Euribor prices are rising to new highs of nearly 14 years. Today, Euribor prices are down three months and up six and 12 months to new highs since January 2009. Six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered positive territory on June...
