Europe is in red, waiting for Powell. Oil Gains Over 2% – Markets in a Minute

Euribor prices rose three months to a new high since February 2009. Today, Euribor prices rose to three and six months, in the shortest period to a new maximum since February 2009, and fell to 12 months compared to Tuesday. The six-month Euribor, which is the most used in Portugal...
Do you have a diesel car? Take advantage and stock up this week

The price of diesel will rise starting Monday, while the liter of petrol will remain practically unchanged. A source in the market told CNN Portugal that the price of diesel should rise at a rate of seven cents per liter, starting next Monday, and that the price of gasoline should decrease by about half a cent per liter, based on the price of oil and refined products in international markets.

