CBS Boston

Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter

By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON  -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022

Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Europe is in red, waiting for Powell. Oil Gains Over 2% – Markets in a Minute

Euribor prices rose three months to a new high since February 2009. Today, Euribor prices rose to three and six months, in the shortest period to a new maximum since February 2009, and fell to 12 months compared to Tuesday. The six-month Euribor, which is the most used in Portugal...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023

With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
brytfmonline.com

Do you have a diesel car? Take advantage and stock up this week

The price of diesel will rise starting Monday, while the liter of petrol will remain practically unchanged. A source in the market told CNN Portugal that the price of diesel should rise at a rate of seven cents per liter, starting next Monday, and that the price of gasoline should decrease by about half a cent per liter, based on the price of oil and refined products in international markets.
brytfmonline.com

Sense hydrogen production gains the status of national strategic project

The GreenH2Atlantic project, which is developing a green hydrogen production unit at Sines, has been awarded PIN (Potential National Interest) status. The GreenH2Atlantic project, which is developing a green hydrogen production unit at Sines, has been awarded PIN (Potential National Interest) status. This status was granted by AICEP in recognition...
brytfmonline.com

$25m horse trade gone wrong – Kristen Andersen takes the Dutch to court – E24

When the horse was injured a few days after the sale, the Dutch buyers refused to pay. Now Kristen Andersen is waiting for a trial date in the Danish Court of Arbitration. It’s been a full-on fantasy drama for billionaire Kristen Andersen since this summer. The Andresen family, which owns the investment company Ferd, is also engaged in horse breeding, as well as buying and selling horses.
The Hill

Time is short for Congress to enhance retirement security for all Americans

Adequately preparing for a financially secure retirement has long been an uphill battle for many Americans due to changing demographics, increasing longevity, and other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and an unsteady and uncertain economic environment have presented further significant challenges for many seeking to save. Passage of commonsense, bipartisan retirement-focused legislation before the end of…
TEXAS STATE
thebossmagazine.com

Here are the benefits of the Employee Retention Tax Credit

If you’re a small business owner, the Employee Retention Tax Credit is one of the tax credits that can help save your company money. It’s designed to encourage companies to provide benefits and employee assistance programs that will reduce staff turnover. The best thing about this credit is that it has many different applications and can be claimed in conjunction with other credits. In the United States of America, tax credits are financial incentives for individuals and businesses to invest in things that will increase their profits. Tax credits exist to provide relief from the tax burden but also provide economic incentives for investment. Tax credits can be used together with other tax credits, such as research credits or investment tax credits.
FLORIDA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Apple offers new data security protections on iPhones

Apple iPhone users using iOS 16.2 will get some exclusive data safety features even if their respective iCloud accounts experience data breaches. Yes, what you’ve read is right! The company has expanded its end-to-end encryption to 23 of iCloud data categories that include cloud backups, notes, and photos along with Apple Music Sing, and Freeform.

