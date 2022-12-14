Read full article on original website
Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter
By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Bed Bath & Beyond and Other Companies Will Disappear
Bed Bath & Beyond is among several companies that will not survive by the end of next year.
brytfmonline.com
Norwegian Economy | This is what the newspapers wrote about the economy on Thursday, December 15th
A pre-Christmas gift for Norwegian motorists – there will be queues here (electronic newspaper) Circle K with a large pre-Christmas present for motorists. The government will abolish the fuel tax from January 1 (electronic newspaper) The fuel tax will be removed from the new year, which will lead to...
CNET
Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022
Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
brytfmonline.com
Europe is in red, waiting for Powell. Oil Gains Over 2% – Markets in a Minute
Euribor prices rose three months to a new high since February 2009. Today, Euribor prices rose to three and six months, in the shortest period to a new maximum since February 2009, and fell to 12 months compared to Tuesday. The six-month Euribor, which is the most used in Portugal...
brytfmonline.com
There are three days of red tide in Europe. Low Oil Prices, High Interest Rates – Markets in a Minute
Six- and 12-month Euribor prices are rising to new highs of nearly 14 years. Today, Euribor prices are down three months and up six and 12 months to new highs since January 2009. Six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered positive territory on June...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023
With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
brytfmonline.com
Do you have a diesel car? Take advantage and stock up this week
The price of diesel will rise starting Monday, while the liter of petrol will remain practically unchanged. A source in the market told CNN Portugal that the price of diesel should rise at a rate of seven cents per liter, starting next Monday, and that the price of gasoline should decrease by about half a cent per liter, based on the price of oil and refined products in international markets.
brytfmonline.com
Lagarde says interest rates will rise dramatically. Inflation is still very high – the markets
Interest rates in the eurozone are far from over. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said interest rates will continue to rise “significantly” to stem price hikes, in remarks at the post-governing council press conference. “We expect to go up [as taxas de juro] Much more than that...
brytfmonline.com
Sense hydrogen production gains the status of national strategic project
The GreenH2Atlantic project, which is developing a green hydrogen production unit at Sines, has been awarded PIN (Potential National Interest) status. The GreenH2Atlantic project, which is developing a green hydrogen production unit at Sines, has been awarded PIN (Potential National Interest) status. This status was granted by AICEP in recognition...
brytfmonline.com
Saab is the first major defense company with scientific targets for emissions reduction
In September 2021, Saab committed itself to the UN’s ‘Race to Zero’ initiative to tackle climate change and set scientific targets in line with the Paris Agreement. Since the commitment to Race to Zero, Saab has brought together internal leaders to set goals for 2030, which have now been approved.
brytfmonline.com
$25m horse trade gone wrong – Kristen Andersen takes the Dutch to court – E24
When the horse was injured a few days after the sale, the Dutch buyers refused to pay. Now Kristen Andersen is waiting for a trial date in the Danish Court of Arbitration. It’s been a full-on fantasy drama for billionaire Kristen Andersen since this summer. The Andresen family, which owns the investment company Ferd, is also engaged in horse breeding, as well as buying and selling horses.
AOL Corp
United is ranked the second-best airline in the world — see the list of the world's 10 best airlines
Air travel website AirHelp released this year's ranking of the world's top airlines. Qatar Airways was crowned the best airline of 2022, beating out 63 airlines. United Airlines ranked second in the list, and was one of two U.S. airlines to make the top 10. 10. Austrian Airlines (AUA) Overall:...
Time is short for Congress to enhance retirement security for all Americans
Adequately preparing for a financially secure retirement has long been an uphill battle for many Americans due to changing demographics, increasing longevity, and other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and an unsteady and uncertain economic environment have presented further significant challenges for many seeking to save. Passage of commonsense, bipartisan retirement-focused legislation before the end of…
thebossmagazine.com
Here are the benefits of the Employee Retention Tax Credit
If you’re a small business owner, the Employee Retention Tax Credit is one of the tax credits that can help save your company money. It’s designed to encourage companies to provide benefits and employee assistance programs that will reduce staff turnover. The best thing about this credit is that it has many different applications and can be claimed in conjunction with other credits. In the United States of America, tax credits are financial incentives for individuals and businesses to invest in things that will increase their profits. Tax credits exist to provide relief from the tax burden but also provide economic incentives for investment. Tax credits can be used together with other tax credits, such as research credits or investment tax credits.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Apple offers new data security protections on iPhones
Apple iPhone users using iOS 16.2 will get some exclusive data safety features even if their respective iCloud accounts experience data breaches. Yes, what you’ve read is right! The company has expanded its end-to-end encryption to 23 of iCloud data categories that include cloud backups, notes, and photos along with Apple Music Sing, and Freeform.
