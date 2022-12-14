If you’re a small business owner, the Employee Retention Tax Credit is one of the tax credits that can help save your company money. It’s designed to encourage companies to provide benefits and employee assistance programs that will reduce staff turnover. The best thing about this credit is that it has many different applications and can be claimed in conjunction with other credits. In the United States of America, tax credits are financial incentives for individuals and businesses to invest in things that will increase their profits. Tax credits exist to provide relief from the tax burden but also provide economic incentives for investment. Tax credits can be used together with other tax credits, such as research credits or investment tax credits.

