technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
BGR.com

T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday

In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
CNET

Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now

Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
TechCrunch

Apple will reportedly allow sideloading apps with iOS 17

Apple’s walled-garden approach has so far mandated that iPhone users must only download apps from Apple’s own App Store. Android, on the other hand, allows users to install third-party app stores on their devices. The Bloomberg report states that Apple’s sideloading project has already started under the company’s...
Phone Arena

Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family

As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
CNN

13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds

AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
Top Speed

Apple Fanboys Will Have To Wait Until 2026 To Get Their Hands On The iCar

Apple is well known for its game-changing innovations like the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch, to name a few. But apparently, dominance in the technology field does not translate to instant success in the auto world. Remarkably, the Apple Car, known as “Project Titan”, has been in development since 2014… yes, you heard right; 2014! In the eight years since then, it’s been canceled, reinstated, redesigned, and delayed so many times that it’s hard to keep up. But for now, here's what we know.
brytfmonline.com

PS5 at 37 million units sold before April is Sony’s expectations

Sony Interactive Entertainment has just revealed a very ambitious target for PlayStation 5 sales projections for the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023. Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at SIE, spoke Famitsu He was asked about Sony’s ability to improve PS5 inventory and also about the state of the console’s manufacturing.
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more

If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
TheStreet

New Echo Dot Doubles as a Wi-Fi Extender and Is 44% Off

Yes, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot in Sept. 2022 and it saw a sharp discount for Black Friday. But now in December and ahead of the holidays, it's once again over 40% off. The standard Dot in Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White, or Charcoal...

