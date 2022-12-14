Read full article on original website
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
The Royal Family’s Press Offices Changed Their Story About Being Contacted By The Producers Of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” And Failed To Mention Their Communications With The Company
Spokespersons for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace claimed they were unable to verify the authenticity of an email from the docuseries’ producers, but neglected to tell reporters that a top royal press official engaged with the company and requested clips from the then-unreleased show.
Sonia Jesus weeps at the report of the groom’s arrest. “I already regret it” – fact
This Wednesday, Sonia Jesus had moments that left her “very sensitive and vulnerable.” The former “Big Brother” post was recording a report as part of the first major interview she would do following her fiancé’s arrest. “On Monday I will give my first TV...
“They won’t be able to change Robin…”
Tatyana Boa-Nova took to social networks late in the afternoon on Friday, December 16, to share with her followers a rant about her partner, Robyn Boa-Nova, still in the country’s most guarded house “fighting” for “shine” in this issue of “Big Brother”. After...
