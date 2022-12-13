Read full article on original website
EASTON, Mass. (December 15, 2022) – Stonehill College fifth-year offensive lineman Joe Bastante has been selected to the New England Football Writers' Division I New England All-Star team, the organization announced. The Skyhawks captain is among 35 All-Star selections representing all 16 NCAA Division I colleges and university that sponsor football in New England at the FBS and FCS levels.
EASTON, Mass. (December 14, 2022) – UAlbany limited Stonehill College to just two points over the final four minutes while erasing a five-point deficit and pull out a 47-46 decision in a women's basketball non-conference matchup on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium tonight. Senior Grace Heeps' lone basket...
Stonehill's Athletic Department held an Alumni Reception featuring Head Coaches Eli Gardner and Tara Watchorn prior to the Skyhawks matchup with the Eagles of Boston College. BC edged Stonehill 63-56 at Conte Forum in a wire to wire tight contest.
