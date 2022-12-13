ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bastante is Football’s First Division I All-New England Pick

EASTON, Mass. (December 15, 2022) – Stonehill College fifth-year offensive lineman Joe Bastante has been selected to the New England Football Writers' Division I New England All-Star team, the organization announced. The Skyhawks captain is among 35 All-Star selections representing all 16 NCAA Division I colleges and university that sponsor football in New England at the FBS and FCS levels.
Women's Basketball Drops Heartbreaker to UAlbany, 47-46

EASTON, Mass. (December 14, 2022) – UAlbany limited Stonehill College to just two points over the final four minutes while erasing a five-point deficit and pull out a 47-46 decision in a women's basketball non-conference matchup on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium tonight. Senior Grace Heeps' lone basket...

