EASTON, Mass. (December 15, 2022) – Stonehill College fifth-year offensive lineman Joe Bastante has been selected to the New England Football Writers' Division I New England All-Star team, the organization announced. The Skyhawks captain is among 35 All-Star selections representing all 16 NCAA Division I colleges and university that sponsor football in New England at the FBS and FCS levels.

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO