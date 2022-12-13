Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
Grandpa NannyChrisJacksonville, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville hosting Thanksgiving food driveKristen WaltersJacksonville, NC
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal off NC coast
Two sailors who drifted hundreds of miles in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived.
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two missing NC boaters found alive after 10 days lost at sea
OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found alive after 10 days at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. Kevin Hyde, Joe Ditomasso and their dog had been missing from the Outer Banks since last weekend when they left the Oregon Inlet in a sailboat on their way to Florida.
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
TX oysters sickening diners, including some in North Carolina
A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Examiner determines bones found in suitcase during NC roadside cleanup were not human
Bones were found during a litter pickup in North Carolina on Sunday, but investigators have now determined that they were not human. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environmental protection non-profit, was conducting its first litter cleanup for “Adopt-A-Highway” on U.S. 421 when two people found the bones, scattered near and inside a carry-on sized suitcase.
More patrols planned for highways in North Carolina through New Year’s Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina drivers may notice more law enforcement on the road as the state kicks off its highway safety program’s largest annual impaired driving campaign. From Dec. 13 through Jan. 2, law enforcement will be cracking down in an effort to curb impaired driving as part of the statewide push dubbed […]
Layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – With two weeks to go, 2022 is shaping up to be the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
NC wildlife officials want to hear from you on proposed rule changes for 2023-24
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced proposed changes for 2023-2024, and they want to hear from you.
Sanitation worker returns to work after winning $1 million from lottery ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. — An 18-year-old man in Gastonia who won $1 million playing the North Carolina Education Lottery still goes to work to pick up people’s trash. Dalton Radford told Channel 9 that he was on his way from his job as a street sanitation employee in Dallas to his other job delivering pizzas.
Arizona man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking in eastern North Carolina
A Phoenix, Arizona man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 293 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Eric O’Neal, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
Which death row inmates were convicted in eastern NC and what’s the status of the death penalty in the state?
There are 137 people on North Carolina's death row roster, despite the state not carrying out an execution since 2006.
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
New food truck suit adds ‘unique’ property-rights angle
There’s an interesting twist in the latest legal challenge against local food truck restrictions in North Carolina. Plaintiff Nicole Gonzalez doesn’t own a food truck. Nor does she plan to get into the food truck business. Yet she still believes Jacksonville’s food truck rules violate her rights.
Records: Man accused of threatening schools, police departments in several states
CHARLOTTE — A man was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly making threats to schools and police departments in multiple states, court records show. James McCarty appeared in federal court in Charlotte Thursday. Though he had moved to the state, he allegedly committed the crimes in Arizona, investigators said.
