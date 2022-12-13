Man and woman holding hands together (Depiction of their relationship)Photo byAdobe. For the past around a week, almost every household has been shocked to know about the gruesome killing of Shradha Walker. Many questions have been raised regarding the safety and security of the children attaining the adulthood and financial independence-especially the girls. Hardly there is any parent who has not been seriously getting worried about their girls doing higher studies or working in offices locally or in other states. We must not ignore the fact that times have been changing very fast and the young generation has also been becoming more independent and aspirant to be on their own as fast as possible.

22 DAYS AGO