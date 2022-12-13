Read full article on original website
Germany: Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.
Cohabitation is increasing around the world.
Man and woman holding hands together (Depiction of their relationship)Photo byAdobe. For the past around a week, almost every household has been shocked to know about the gruesome killing of Shradha Walker. Many questions have been raised regarding the safety and security of the children attaining the adulthood and financial independence-especially the girls. Hardly there is any parent who has not been seriously getting worried about their girls doing higher studies or working in offices locally or in other states. We must not ignore the fact that times have been changing very fast and the young generation has also been becoming more independent and aspirant to be on their own as fast as possible.
