New York State

New York Cow on the Run for Four Months Finally Gets Rescued

A runaway cow from a New York farm is now safe after escaping from a Long Island farm and spending four months on the loose. According to a report by Ben Hooper of UPI, the cow escaped from Jerry's Farm on Long Island four months ago and was found at a Manorville golf course. Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary were able to find the cow and load it onto a trailer. According to the report, the cow was spotted on monitoring cameras at the golf course which were set up there after cow droppings were found.
The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY

The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling

The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
Is It Actually Illegal To Drive Without A Front License Plate In New York?

There are a ton of rules you need to follow when it comes to driving in New York. You need to make sure that both the driver and the vehicle are ready for the road. When it comes to driving in New York, one of the biggest "Oh no!" moments comes when you suddenly drive up on a roadblock where they're checking registrations and inspections. You suddenly start to think, "When is the last time I had that taken care of? Is it all up to date?" And it stinks when it isn't. Those two little things can add up some fines and some major inconveniences if they aren't up to date.
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
What is New York’s Signature Food?

New York has a lot of signature foods from the best pizza in the world to the spiedie, the most underrated sandwich of them all. But what is the number one signature food in New York?. Unfortunately, it is not the spiedie. I don't know how Binghamton's best kept secret...
Winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight

Annual Requirement Part of Agency Strategy to Protect State’s Natural Resources. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban begins at midnight tonight. Between December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023 no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Upstate New York May See Two Winter Storms Ahead of Christmas

It looks like Upstate New York will see a white Christmas after all. Local stores are a fury of activity as last-minute storm preparations are underway. Local gas stations are lined with people gassing up their vehicles and filling containers to power snowblowers and plows as Upstate New York waits to find out just how much snow we'll end up with by the weekend.

