Bid for Zoning Flexibility in Madison Voted Down After Public Opposition

MADISON – A proposal to expand the areas in town where developers can apply to build projects outside of current zoning rules was rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night after facing overwhelming opposition in a public hearing. The proposal would have expanded where developers could...
MADISON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Land Trust wins $50,000 for island sanctuary

National Fish and Wildlife Fund and Environmental Protection Agency officials announced Monday a $50,000 federal grant for a Norwalk bird sanctuary, contingent on $12,500 in local fundraising. The Norwalk Land Trust won the grant which will complete its nine-year campaign to remediate toxic contaminants and convert Hoyt Island into a...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Commission Approves Olson Drive Redevelopment Plans

ANSONIA – Construction is expected to get underway in March on an estimated $15 million sports training complex slated for Olson Drive. That’s according to developer John Guedes, whose redevelopment plans received unanimous approval from the Ansonia Planning and Zoning Commission at its Nov. 28 meeting. Guedes, who...
ANSONIA, CT
ctexaminer.com

Norwalk Opts Out of State ADU Law But Expands Local Regulations

NORWALK – Common Council members voted to opt out of a state law regulating accessory apartments Wednesday night, but denounced recently-changed city regulations that created increased requirements for homeowners. “I just view it as the lesser of two evils,” said council member Bryan Meek. Citing a need for...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Avon voters approve $5.4M roundabout

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon voters approved spending $5.4 million to redesign a section of Old Farms Road that has narrow bridges, tight turns, and snaking roads. The town clerk provided News 8 with the following breakdown of the official numbers, including absentee ballots. YES: 1,330NO: 1,018 The referendum allows the town to use $5.4 […]
AVON, CT
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
stamfordplus.com

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park

Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS News

Fairfield mayor dies Friday

The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Menorah lighting ceremonies planned

NORWALK, Conn. — The Chabad Schneerson Center plans to light up area towns with Community Menorah Lighting Ceremonies:. You’ll find “Chanukah Wonderland” in the SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room on Sunday Dec.18 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., according to a news release. Everyone is invited to come down and take part in crafting, menorah decorating, and other activities. There will be music and a reading corner, and dreidels and gelt for all. The Menorah Lighting will be at 3:30.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Lockwood Mathews Mansion recognized; Chanukah party; ‘Redefining Giving’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Dalio offers you chance to donate to charities without spending your own cash. For the third consecutive year, the public chose the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum as one of USA Today’s “10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours,” placing the Norwalk edifice alongside such landmarks as Graceland and the Stetson Mansion. The public rated the Mansion #6 out of eighteen museums and cultural institutions put forth by USA Today’s nationwide board of 10Best Local Experts.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
