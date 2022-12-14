Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Bid for Zoning Flexibility in Madison Voted Down After Public Opposition
MADISON – A proposal to expand the areas in town where developers can apply to build projects outside of current zoning rules was rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night after facing overwhelming opposition in a public hearing. The proposal would have expanded where developers could...
Norwalk Land Trust wins $50,000 for island sanctuary
National Fish and Wildlife Fund and Environmental Protection Agency officials announced Monday a $50,000 federal grant for a Norwalk bird sanctuary, contingent on $12,500 in local fundraising. The Norwalk Land Trust won the grant which will complete its nine-year campaign to remediate toxic contaminants and convert Hoyt Island into a...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Commission Approves Olson Drive Redevelopment Plans
ANSONIA – Construction is expected to get underway in March on an estimated $15 million sports training complex slated for Olson Drive. That’s according to developer John Guedes, whose redevelopment plans received unanimous approval from the Ansonia Planning and Zoning Commission at its Nov. 28 meeting. Guedes, who...
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
ctexaminer.com
Norwalk Opts Out of State ADU Law But Expands Local Regulations
NORWALK – Common Council members voted to opt out of a state law regulating accessory apartments Wednesday night, but denounced recently-changed city regulations that created increased requirements for homeowners. “I just view it as the lesser of two evils,” said council member Bryan Meek. Citing a need for...
Avon voters approve $5.4M roundabout
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Avon voters approved spending $5.4 million to redesign a section of Old Farms Road that has narrow bridges, tight turns, and snaking roads. The town clerk provided News 8 with the following breakdown of the official numbers, including absentee ballots. YES: 1,330NO: 1,018 The referendum allows the town to use $5.4 […]
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Norwalk DPW completes sidewalk/pavement work in Ohio Avenue area
NORWALK, Conn. — Sidewalks and pavement were improved on 13 roads off Main Street, in a three-year project celebrated Monday by the Department of Public Works, Mayor Harry Rilling and Common Council members. DPW built 1.9 miles in the Center-Ohio, Plymouth Avenue neighborhood, Chief of Operations and Public Works...
stamfordplus.com
Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
ctexaminer.com
Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park
Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
CBS News
Fairfield mayor dies Friday
The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and a civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly this morning (12/16), just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and spent four decades in public service.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
milfordmirror.com
Owners transform New Haven's historic Townsend estate into a sophisticated event venue
NEW HAVEN — A sophisticated event space is part of the initial vision for the historic Townsend estate, along with residences and a revived garden, orchard and vineyard. One of the recent owners, Chuck Mascola, hopes it will be ready by spring. "I will be working on this for...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Menorah lighting ceremonies planned
NORWALK, Conn. — The Chabad Schneerson Center plans to light up area towns with Community Menorah Lighting Ceremonies:. You’ll find “Chanukah Wonderland” in the SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room on Sunday Dec.18 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., according to a news release. Everyone is invited to come down and take part in crafting, menorah decorating, and other activities. There will be music and a reading corner, and dreidels and gelt for all. The Menorah Lighting will be at 3:30.
New Canaan Chief Leaving Policing To Become Darien School District's First Security Director
The chief of a Fairfield County police department is retiring from his position after almost 10 years to become a neighboring school district's first-ever director of security. New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski Jr. announced the news on Thursday, Dec. 15, saying that he is leaving the department at the...
Lockwood Mathews Mansion recognized; Chanukah party; ‘Redefining Giving’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Dalio offers you chance to donate to charities without spending your own cash. For the third consecutive year, the public chose the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum as one of USA Today’s “10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours,” placing the Norwalk edifice alongside such landmarks as Graceland and the Stetson Mansion. The public rated the Mansion #6 out of eighteen museums and cultural institutions put forth by USA Today’s nationwide board of 10Best Local Experts.
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
