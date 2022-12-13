Boys’ basketball made their way to Prosper High School Tuesday but fell short of the win, losing 53-49. “We wanted to come away with the win, but even though we didn’t, there were a lot of good things from the boys’ performance,” head coach Stephen Friar. “The practice they’ve had has shown in this game, they were able to shut down well defensively in the third, but we needed to equally perform on the offensive side which didn’t turn out as we hoped.”

PROSPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO