Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.

