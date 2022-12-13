Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police officer resigns after fighting fellow officer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria Police officer has resigned after being accused of fighting another officer on the force late last week. A statement from the office of Police Chief Eric Echevarria was issued to 25News, containing the following:. “On the morning of December 15, 2022, there was...
1027superhits.com
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
1027superhits.com
Riggenbach: Darwin Homes tenants get 30 day extension of notices to vacate
PEORIA, Ill. – He says it’s a development that doesn’t just impact people renting properties in the East Bluff managed by a Texas-based firm, but anyone who rents in Peoria from the company. Third District City Council Member Tim Riggenbach says tenants of Darwin Homes who recently...
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
1027superhits.com
Car hits West Bluff house
PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
1027superhits.com
Pekin author’s self-published book of life lessons available
PEKIN, Ill. – Writing a book turned out to be cathartic for a longtime Pekin resident. Patricia Nimmo wrote “Running Blind In Traffic” — and it’s been out since September. “You’re going to possibly learn that you need to look back before you can look...
1027superhits.com
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Peoria shooting suspect identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in Friday’s shooting incident, according to a Peoria Police press release. The suspect was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated case. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Endangering the Life and Health of a Child.
1027superhits.com
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
1027superhits.com
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
