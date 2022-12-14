Read full article on original website
Stadler sorting plant at work in Japan
Germany-based sorting technology provider Stadler says it has designed a facility to automatically sort light plastic packaging and LIMEX, a new limestone-based material developed and produced by Japan-based TBM Co. Ltd. “The plant will be part of a collaboration between TBM and the city of Yokosuka to promote the collection...
Refuse and recyclable materials collection now seventh deadliest job in US
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released its 2021 National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which shows refuse and recyclable materials collection is now the seventh-deadliest job. This is a decrease from 2020 when the industry placed sixth in deadliest occupations. This reduction in...
Outweighing the competition for more than 30 years
As the leading provider in the weighing and routing industry, Paradigm Software LLC continues to serve solid waste and recycling customers by providing software solutions with the latest technologies available. Paradigm offers a complete solution from capturing the initial weight, invoicing, receipt of payment and regulatory reporting. Pair its superior software with an industry-leading staff and customers creates an unbeatable combination. Paradigm's customers recognize its commitment, dedication and attention to detail and realize a return on investment quickly after implementation.
Commentary: EPR has a role in addressing today’s material mess
Genuinely understanding the fundamental role of plastics recycling in the economy is key to a more sustainable future. If the goods and services we produce leave behind a vast trail of waste, this can easily outweigh their benefits to society and ultimately make the world poorer, not to mention more perilous.
International Recycling Group receives grants
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that International Recycling Group (IRG), Erie, Pennsylvania, has received a $509,000 Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) grant. The grant will be used in constructing a rail siding to IRG’s new plastic recycling plant, located at the former Hammermill Paper site. In November, the...
EPA grants a chance to adopt standardized recycling labels, says nonprofit
As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $75 million in grant opportunities for communities and organizations to educate the public about recycling by creating labels and signage for recycling and compost bins, as well as other communication and education tools aimed at increasing recycling levels and decreasing contamination in the recycling stream.
Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions relaunches business under new brand
Following its recent acquisition of Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions from WillScot Mobile Mini, Kinderhook Industries, New York City, has announced a rebranding of the company with the launch of Ironclad Environmental Solutions. Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, Ironclad Environmental Solutions is an industry-leading provider of waste management solutions for...
