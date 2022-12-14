ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist

New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist. “New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps

LUFKIN — More than $42 billion of federal funding for high-speed internet hinges on a map that state and local leaders say is “clearly” flawed. Released last month, the map offers household-level information about who lacks access to reliable, high-speed internet. Now, as the deadline to dispute the accuracy of the nationwide map is quickly approaching, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar has asked the federal government for more time.
Texas A&M Forest Service annual meeting honors personnel and service

Texas A&M Forest Service annual meeting honors personnel and service. COLLEGE STATION, Texas  Texas A&M Forest Service held the agency’s annual personnel meeting this week. Agency employees gathered virtually from across the state to recognize accomplishments of the past year and employee achievements. Texas A&M Forest Service...
Christmas and New Year’s drivers urged to move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles

AUSTIN – If you see tow trucks and other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated, do you know what to do?. Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the roadside.
