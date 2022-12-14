Read full article on original website
Gilmer Mirror
Texas National Guard member’s death on border prompts bill to provide survivor benefits
“Texas National Guard member’s death on border prompts bill to provide survivor benefits” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Commissioner Harrison Keller Highlights Higher Ed Progress, Calls Leaders to Action
Dec. 14, 2022, Austin – At a pivotal moment for higher education, Texas is leading the way. Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller called on leaders across the state in higher education, industry, philanthropy, and government to seize that momentum in his annual State of Higher Education address.
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist. “New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
With billions for broadband on the line, Texas asks federal government for more time to improve access maps
LUFKIN — More than $42 billion of federal funding for high-speed internet hinges on a map that state and local leaders say is “clearly” flawed. Released last month, the map offers household-level information about who lacks access to reliable, high-speed internet. Now, as the deadline to dispute the accuracy of the nationwide map is quickly approaching, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar has asked the federal government for more time.
Texas A&M Forest Service annual meeting honors personnel and service
Texas A&M Forest Service annual meeting honors personnel and service. COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M Forest Service held the agency’s annual personnel meeting this week. Agency employees gathered virtually from across the state to recognize accomplishments of the past year and employee achievements. Texas A&M Forest Service...
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism as others demand action over antisemitic bullying
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
Christmas and New Year’s drivers urged to move over or slow down for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles
AUSTIN – If you see tow trucks and other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated, do you know what to do?. Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the roadside.
