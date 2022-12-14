Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday
The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams. Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at...
Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums
They say the move would reveal the teams' true value for the commonwealth's taxpayers. The post Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Respes, Cheltenham boys beat Tennent for third straight win
— CHELTENHAM — Like fewer and fewer kids with hoop dreams are doing these days,Yakeen Respes stuck it out at Cheltenham. Through freshman ball, a couple years of JV, getting some varsity action as a junior, but not enough to get noticed. Not once did he consider leaving, to...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Unselfish Unionville rallies past Downingtown East to keep rolling
There’s a visible chemistry for the Unionville boys basketball team. Each backdoor cut or kick out to the perimeter highlights a bond built over the past two seasons — and for some much, much longer. About six or seven guys are primed to go off on a given...
Joseph McFadden, Once Cardinal O’Hara’s President, Exchanged Basketball for the Priesthood
The eulogy for Bishop Joe McFadden could have opened in so many ways, writes Frank Fitzpatrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The former president of Cardinal O’Hara High School and a priest at St. Laurence in Highland Park, McFadden also had a brief but memorable tenure as Harrisburg’s bishop.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Cochran lifts West Chester East to rivalry win over Henderson
–– — WEST CHESTER — As good asK.J. Cochran was a year ago, West Chester East coach Tom Durant hesitated to ask too much of him. Though he quickly became their leading scorer, Cochran was still just a freshman, still adjusting to the pace of high school basketball, working around a couple ankle injuries that cost him a good bit of the stretch run.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
HipHopDX.com
Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia
Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
phillyvoice.com
Insurance firm Chubb to anchor new 18-story office building in Center City
A planned Center City tower will become Chubb's largest North American office space upon its completion in 2026. The insurance company has committed to maintaining 3,200 workers in Philadelphia in the five years after it moves into the building, slated for 2000 Arch St., city officials said Friday. To do so, Chubb will create 1,250 new jobs in Philadelphia.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
PhillyBite
What are Philadelphia's Must-Try Restaurants
- Whether you're in town for business or vacation, Philadelphia is full of must-try restaurants. From the sexy and sophisticated to the cozy and casual, you'll surely find something to suit your needs. Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti. Located on Walnut Street in the heart of the Old City, Positano...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $250,000 TO THE MARIAN ANDERSON HOUSE AND MUSEUM
Philadelphia, Pa. (DECEMBER 14, 2022)— Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) was joined by the leadership of the Marian Anderson Historical Residence and Museum (Marian Anderson Museum) on Wednesday, December 14 to present a check for $250,000 to help the non-profit with operating expenses and to complete renovations to the facility.
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
NBC Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: Coastal Storm Could Bring Snow, Ice, Heavy Rain to Philly Region
Some parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys could get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a large coastal storm system moves into the region Thursday. Most neighborhoods should get heavy rain and strong winds causing disruptive conditions before the storm moves out. Léelo en español...
