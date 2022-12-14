It has been almost two weeks since Selection Sunday. It was announced that the Bulldogs will take on the Buckeyes in a battle of blue bloods. Typically, the number one team in the nation is rewarded with the “easier” playoff matchup. That is not the case this year. Ohio State was many analysts preseason favorite to win it all. They have a Heisman finalist at quarterback for the third time in the last four years, five 5-star receivers, a plethora of talented running backs, and blue chip recruits all over their defense. The Buckeyes come into this game angry and with an extra week of preparation as well, due to not competing in a conference championship game. Regardless, that doesn’t matter to the Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio State stands in their way of a perfect season, and Kirby Smart intends to take conquer the Buckeyes in the Peach State.

ATHENS, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO