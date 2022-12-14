Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Preview
Georgia and Ohio State square off New Year’s Eve in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal. It will be just the second-ever meeting between these two storied programs. The Bulldogs beat the Buckeyes 21-14 on New Year’s Day 1993 in the Florida Citrus Bowl. Both Georgia...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia’s Keys to Victory Against Ohio State
It has been almost two weeks since Selection Sunday. It was announced that the Bulldogs will take on the Buckeyes in a battle of blue bloods. Typically, the number one team in the nation is rewarded with the “easier” playoff matchup. That is not the case this year. Ohio State was many analysts preseason favorite to win it all. They have a Heisman finalist at quarterback for the third time in the last four years, five 5-star receivers, a plethora of talented running backs, and blue chip recruits all over their defense. The Buckeyes come into this game angry and with an extra week of preparation as well, due to not competing in a conference championship game. Regardless, that doesn’t matter to the Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio State stands in their way of a perfect season, and Kirby Smart intends to take conquer the Buckeyes in the Peach State.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Ohio State
Kirby Smart (Head Coach) – Kirby Smart is on a tear, and he’s not resting until he’s on the stage come January 9 in Los Angeles. Immediately after winning the SEC Championship title, he was back on the recruiting trail flying across the country to close the deal with various high school seniors. Once he touches back down in Athens, it’s straight back to choppin’ wood because out of the three teams Georgia could have faced in the CFP Semi-Final, Ohio State is arguably the most daunting. Kirby and his crew will need to take out all the stops to put a lid on C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye offense. Expect it to be an emotional night as Smart looks to extend what has already been a historic season.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: December 16, 2022
Christopher Smith and Jalen Carter are Unanimous All-Americans. University of Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith and junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter are the latest Bulldogs to earn unanimous All-America distinction. The NCAA compiles a definitive All-America squad for its annual record book by using these five selectors: the American Football...
Comments / 0