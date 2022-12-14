Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Chillicothe in dual meet, 47-32
The Washington Blue Lion varsity wrestling team hosted the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet on Thursday evening. Both teams were 1-0 in FAC duals coming into the competition, with Washington defeating McClain and Chillicothe defeating Hillsboro. Washington was able to come away with the victory,...
Record-Herald
Panthers first, Blue Lions fourth at Mechanicsburg
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Miami Trace Panther and Washington Blue Lion wrestling teams traveled to Mechanicsburg for the Heart of Ohio tournament. A total of 15 teams from all across Ohio competed in this event. Miami Trace took home the team championship, scoring 248 points. Washington finished in fourth...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53
HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.
Record-Herald
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
Record-Herald
Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9. Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points....
Record-Herald
No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes to take on North Carolina Tar Heels
The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season. Ohio State is 5-0 at home, and North Carolina is 0-2 on the road. North Carolina...
Record-Herald
Sabina Elementary honor roll
The following is the Sabina Elementary School principal/honor roll list for the first quarter:. Adalynn Bowman, Isaac Brunner, Aubree Buchhammer, Levi Carey, Paige Carey, Kohen Cramer, Kyson Dean, Atlas DeRoziere, Briar Frommling, Rowan Greene, Violet Holbrook, Bentley Kimberlin, Connor Melnek, Preston Minton, Kairi Moreton, Lily Roberts, Harbor Thompson, Braydon Throckmorton, Aradyna Watts, Annabelle York.
Record-Herald
11th-annual local bird count held
The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District hosted its 11th-annual bird count as part of the 123rd year of the Audubon Christmas bird count on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Data comes from over 2,000 circles. The count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. A 15-mile circle is identified and locations within the area are included. The circle can then be counted every year to compare the results.
Record-Herald
Pipes of Christmas sound out Sunday in Greenfield
Hoping to spread a bit of cheer and good will among their community, a plethora of Greenfield area residents have been preparing for The Pipes of Christmas that will take place Sunday at three locations — the First Presbyterian Church, First Methodist Church and McClain High School — that all boast more than 100-year-old pipe organs.
Record-Herald
Bottorff has big plans for Court House Fitness
On Aug. 18, local Hayden Bottorff took over ownership at Court House Fitness, a prominent gym in Washington Court House. Court House Fitness, located at 215 E. Court St., is well-known for the multitude of classes and amenities offered to membership holders, including yoga classes, a pool, a sauna, and tanning beds.
Record-Herald
HEAP Winter Crisis Program continues until March 31
The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2022.
Record-Herald
A friend of God
John 15:13 & 14, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.”. It was said of Abraham that he was a friend of God. Do you know that God wants to be your friend?
