Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
thesandpaper.net
Ship Bottom Proposes Ban on Low-Speed Vehicles
While low-speed vehicles are making a name for themselves in some Jersey Shore towns, other communities are opting out by banning this mode of transportation on all roads within their jurisdictions, as permitted by state law. “There has been some concern about what a low-speed vehicle is,” Ship Bottom Councilman...
Some NJ stations give gift of below $3 gas at pump this holiday season
It almost feels like sticker shock, but for the right reasons. Gas prices in New Jersey below $3 a gallon? Can it be real?. It's been so long since we've seen that, after many months of record-breaking high prices. Who remembers when some gas stations in The Garden State broke the $5 per gallon limit? It wasn't a pretty site.
NJ Transit gets $34M to make 5 train stations more accessible. Here’s what that buys.
Accessibility for rail passengers who have mobility issues will get easier at five NJ Transit rail stations after the agency was awarded a $34 million grant under a new federal program. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-NJ, made the announcement Tuesday of the grants from the Federal...
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Jackson planners approve warehouse on Cedar Swamp Road near I-195
JACKSON — A 60,000-square-foot, one-story warehouse building is expected to be constructed at the intersection of Cedar Swamp Road and Progress Place following a unanimous approval granted by the members of the Jackson Planning Board. The site at Cedar Swamp Road and Progress Place where the warehouse is planned...
Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore
A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
shorebeat.com
High ‘Cliffs’ Return to Ortley Beach As Nor’Easter Exits
There were “cliffs” of about 15-feet or more having formed in the worst-hit areas of Ortley Beach during the nor’easter that moved through New Jersey Thursday and Friday. Shorebeat’s cameras captured images and used a tape measure to estimate cliff heights at Seventh Avenue. The waves generated...
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash
A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School
According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
85 companies may have to pay $150M to clean up N.J. river they polluted, feds says
More than 80 New Jersey companies allegedly polluted sections of the Lower Passaic River to the extent they should pay $150 million to help clean it up, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice announced Friday. The federal agencies said a proposed consent decree will require the...
