Brick, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Ship Bottom Proposes Ban on Low-Speed Vehicles

While low-speed vehicles are making a name for themselves in some Jersey Shore towns, other communities are opting out by banning this mode of transportation on all roads within their jurisdictions, as permitted by state law. “There has been some concern about what a low-speed vehicle is,” Ship Bottom Councilman...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
shorebeat.com

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore

A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
NJ.com

Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorebeat.com

High ‘Cliffs’ Return to Ortley Beach As Nor’Easter Exits

There were “cliffs” of about 15-feet or more having formed in the worst-hit areas of Ortley Beach during the nor’easter that moved through New Jersey Thursday and Friday. Shorebeat’s cameras captured images and used a tape measure to estimate cliff heights at Seventh Avenue. The waves generated...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School

According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

