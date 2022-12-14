Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
VDOT ready to take on Mother Nature for 2022-23 winter season
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
Inside Nova
InFive: Christmas lights, seasonable temps and Stratford saga update
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police are looking for a man who gave a 12-year-old girl a ride on Hoadly Road near Lake Ridge Thursday morning, sexually assaulted her and drove off with her bicycle. 4. Mask settlement. The commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged in a...
Inside Nova
Local airports handling holiday crowds without parking woes
Even with a boost in travelers, the Thanksgiving holiday brought no great stress on the parking facilities at Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports. The parking lots and garages “were never in danger of filling completely,” said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, who reported data at the Dec. 14 meeting of the authority’s board of directors.
Inside Nova
More than 2 million in the DMV expected to hit the road for the holidays
There are going to be a lot of empty driveways and parking lots in the D.C. metro area over the end-of-year holiday period. AAA Mid-Atlantic projects the vast majority of people intending to travel more than 50 miles from the region between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 will drive. “As...
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
Inside Nova
SoberRide initiative now in effect through New Year's Day
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation for the holiday season, and will remain available through Jan. 1. The effort teams with Lyft to provide free rides home to those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday season. It will be operational nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Inside Nova
Local notes: Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback Tristan Evans named MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s Tristan Evans has been named the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year. The junior quarterback threw for over 3,600 yards and a state-record 61 touchdown passes in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 6 state title. MORE FOOTBALL HONOREES. Besides being named...
