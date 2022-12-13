ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dyc.edu

Joseph Frailey & Anthony Scallio Awarded ECC All-Conference

West Babylon, N.Y.- D'Youville University Esports team members Joseph Frailey and Anthony Scallio were named to East Coast Conference All-Conference teams. Frailey was named Most Outstanding Player/ First Team for his performance in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. Scallio earned Most Outstanding Player/ Second Team in his efforts playing Rocket League.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy