Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
Turn Your Jet Into an Artist’s Canvas
Graffiti artist Cyril Phan, known by the nom de plume Cyril Kongo, or just his street name, Kongo, has become an international star, famed for combining vivid colors, lettering and subjects ranging from fireworks to flowers in exuberant paintings and murals. The Toulouse, France, native started by tagging walls in Paris and made his mark on New York in the late ’80s, when he painted monumental murals, some measuring 50 feet by 150 feet, in the Bronx. In the past decade, he has been a frequent collaborator of luxury brands, creating a series of silk scarves for Hermès, a brightly...
'Buy Genuine'
Genuine in the Merriam-Webster dictionary means “actual, true.” We live in a world that has become accustomed and drawn to looking for compatible replacement parts, and rightly so, if the value is the same. This works to a degree in our physical, natural world, but there are no compatible replacements when it comes to the spiritual world. But, for example, compatible printer cartridges are quite a large industry even though the printer manufacturers explicitly state they will not warranty their products if compatible products are...
hypebeast.com
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Neiman’s Spotlights Ski and Snowboard Wear
Neiman Marcus, seeking to fill “white space” in its assortment and cater to a more active side of the lifestyles of its affluent clientele, has launched a “Ski Getaway” assortment at seven stores and online. The assortment includes jackets, puffers, ski pants, sweaters, boots, googles and other accessories and showcases 80 ski and snowboard brands and a total of 760 styles.More from WWDA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service AwardInside the Neiman Marcus "Live Your Luxury" NYFW Cocktail Party6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 Several of the brands are being introduced to Neiman’s for the first time, among them...
The Other Lee Jean: Renowned Street Artist Makes Unique Garment for Charity
Black artist Gianni Lee, who collaborated with Levi’s for a limited-edition collection in February, has created a new one-of-a-kind jean that will be sold for charity. The men’s size 34 pant will benefit Good Black Art, a global platform centered around the most promising emerging Black artists. The jean was cut and sewn at Lee’s studio in New York and is the first jean he has ever made. It is embroidered front and back with his signature skeleton motif and is inspired by his street art seen in Paris, London, Bulgaria, New York City, Cuba, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. It has multi-color...
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
The Plus-Size Outdoor Apparel Market Is Booming
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I stood atop a hill surrounded by gorgeous Vermont foliage with my friend and fellow plus-size adventurer Arwen Turner, we found ourselves chatting with a guy who asked how we met.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
Meze Audio Epoque headphones elevate flagship engineering with Art Noveau design
Limited-edition versions of Meze's Elite headphones honour an iconic art movement close to founder Antonio Meze's heart.
Why Crocs Was One of 2022’s Fastest Growing Brands
Crocs was the second fastest growing brand this year across all U.S. adults, according to new data from Morning Consult. In the business intelligence company’s latest “Fastest Growing Brands” list, which measures growth in purchasing consideration over 2022, Crocs was also a fast-growing brand for each generation except for Gen Z — and that’s just because the shoes are already so popular with young adults, Morning Consult said. Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands rankings are determined by measuring growth in the share of consumers who said they would consider purchasing from a brand over the course of the year. Morning Consult Brand...
Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration
Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
Our Legacy’s Collection for Matchesfashion, Tremaine Emory’s Latest Collaboration
Polished, Punk, Posh: From Sweden to London. The cult Swedish brand Our Legacy has collaborated with luxury retailer Matchesfashion on a 12-piece capsule collection titled “Work Shop,” made from deadstock fabrics and highlighting British craftsmanship. The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside Matchesfashion’s London town house 5...
